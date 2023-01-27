| 1.5°C Dublin

'Oprah wearing one of my dresses when she won an Oscar is a highlight of my career' - Irish designers hoping to create a splash of green on the red carpet

Laura Jayne Halton would love some of her designs to be worn at the Oscars in March. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Laura Jayne Halton would love some of her designs to be worn at the Oscars in March. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Bairbre Power

Laura Jayne Halton is typical of the tenacious Irish fashion designers who would love to see their work worn by some of the Irish nominees on the Oscars red carpet on March 12.

The celebrated designer, from Maynooth, Co Kildare, has Oscar form. In the last decade, she has on three occasions dressed Irish creatives nominated for Academy Awards.

