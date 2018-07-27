A 19-year-old hurler from Birr in Co Offaly swapped his hurl for the fashion pages of Vogue Paris this month.

Offaly hurler turned model spotted wearing a GAA jersey in the latest issue of Vogue Paris

Oisin Murphy features in an editorial in the August edition of Vogue Paris decked out in an O'Neill's GAA jersey and full kit.

The young model, signed to Not Another Agency in Ireland, stars alongside model and activist Adwoa Aboah in a dreamy editorial shot in the Irish countryside.

According to photographer Alasdair McLellan, some of the photos were shot in 'The Dark Hedges' in Co Antrim.

Vogue described the photoshoot as a "tale of romance" in a photo taken by McLellan shared to their Instagram, which boasts over 43 million followers.

"Escape to the sumptuous surroundings of the Irish countryside, for a 90s-tinged tale of romance in the August issue of Vogue Paris," they said.

Earlier this year, Murphy signed to IMG models in the UK. According to U Magazine, the 19-year-old's brother Ronan Murphy is also a successful model signed to IMG.

Former sports star turned fashionista for Dunnes Stores Paul Galvin praised Murphy on Instagram, sharing the photo with the caption "Lovely hurling @officialgaa . You made Vogue Paris."

Online Editors