Obituary: Mary Quant, legendary designer of the mini-skirt, dies aged 93

“It wasn’t me or Courrèges who invented the mini-skirt – it was the girls in the street,” said Mary Quant of the revolutionary hemline she is widely credited with creating. The mini-skirt was launched on King’s Road and immortalised in the Swinging Sixties, with Quant putting its success down to genetics. “The Chelsea girl had the best legs in the world. She had the courage to wear it,” she said.

Despite it grabbing global press attention, not everyone was enamoured with the abbreviated skirt. Quant recalled how the stereotypical city gent, with his pinstriped suit and bowler hat, would beat Bazaar’s window with his brolly while shouting “Immoral!” and “Disgusting!”. Coco Chanel declared the mini-skirt “indecent”. When Sophia Loren publicly claimed it had “destroyed the feminine mystique”, Quant replied: “Well, she’s built the other way up.”

Quant was born in Blackheath in 1934 to Welsh schoolteachers. Evacuated to a village in Kent with her brother Tony during the war, she recalled her earliest fashion memory as being in bed with measles at six years old and cutting the bedspread with nail scissors to transform it into a dress.

Her first successful encounter with needle and thread was an embroidered pillowcase she made for her mother at Christmas. When she was dispatched to a boarding school in Tunbridge Wells and presented with an exam question that asked her to choose between the Roundheads and the Cavaliers, Quant deemed it silly. “I came down strongly on the side of the Cavaliers, as they were more chic,” she said. On leaving school, she expressed her intention to pursue a career in clothes. Her parents were against the suggestion. Quant persuaded them to agree on condition she took an art teacher’s diploma.

It was here that she met her future husband, the debonair Alexander Plunket Greene, in 1953 at a ball

Quant applied to and was accepted at Goldsmiths. Quentin Crisp was a resident model; Quant described him as “the most admired model and the most difficult to draw”. It was here that she met her future husband, the debonair Alexander Plunket Greene, in 1953 at a ball. Instantly besotted, she described him as “a six-foot-two prototype for Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney rolled into one”. ​

Her suitor, who had a penchant for wearing his mother’s gold silk pyjama top paired with prune hipster pants and Chelsea boots, could often be spotted with a copy of Tom Brown’s Schooldays under his arm or an enormous single lily in his hand. Plunket Greene invited Quant to Paris, claiming he was busking outside the George V Hotel. It was the beginning of a personal and professional partnership that would last until he died, at the age of 57, in 1990.

On graduating, Quant experienced a eureka moment when she apprenticed with a Mayfair milliner called Erik whose salon was situated next to Claridge’s. Earning £2 and 10 shillings a week, she started to think about fashion strategically – on the level of cost per wear. “It seemed so ridiculous making one hat for one woman to wear to Ascot that cost 30 quid,” said Quant. “It seemed obvious that clothes should be made by mass-production.”

Despite his flamboyant persona, Plunket Greene was an astute entrepreneur with a sharp marketing mind, and according to Quant was “the greatest salesman ever”. ​

‘We didn’t know about mark-ups, we didn’t know about working capital,' said Quant

Having met Archie McNair, a former solicitor who had opened Chelsea’s first espresso coffee bar, called Fantasy, they considered the possibility of a partnership. Plunket Greene had inherited £5,000 at the age of 21, and together with McNair decided to set up a business that combined fashion and food – Quant’s boutique, called Bazaar, would be on the ground floor, with a restaurant called Alexander’s in the basement.

Although McNair had previously run a photography studio, the trio used a mix of gut instinct and unfettered enthusiasm to stay afloat. “We didn’t know about mark-ups, we didn’t know about working capital,” said Quant. “Nobody told us we couldn’t do it – and we did it.” They paid the princely sum of £8,000 (€9,000) for the freehold on Markham House, a three-storey property at 138a King’s Road. When Bazaar opened its doors in 1955, there was a long queue waiting outside.

Video of the Day

Alexander’s had opened a few weeks before. Word had spread. About to be unleashed was the style that Quant had succinctly summarised as “Very simple. Very bold.” A daisy logo, which Quant described as “the luck of my life”, became her symbol. Unable to find the kind of clothes she wanted, Quant metamorphosised from buyer to designer. She attended pattern-cutting classes and bought a sewing machine. Purchasing lengths of men’s suiting cloth from Harrods, Quant made tunic dresses to be worn with skinny sweaters.​

She would ask theatrical manufacturers to make tights in all colours. Quant persuaded knitwear producers to add another foot onto sweaters to turn them into dresses. “That was how the sack was born,” claimed Quant, “and it appeared in Paris a year later.” One of her most successful early creations – which sold in its thousands – was a white plastic collar designed to give a new look to a black dress.

Celebrity customers including Brigitte Bardot, Leslie Caron and Audrey Hepburn frequented both the boutique and the restaurant. John Lennon was photographed wearing a Mary Quant peaked cap. When Patti Boyd married George Harrison at the Epsom register office in January 1963, she wore a Mary Quant ensemble. Quant was given the Sunday Times Award for “jolting England out of its conventional attitude towards clothes”.

Joining forces with America’s JC Penney, Quant became the first named British designer to be promoted throughout the States. At the age of 32, she was awarded an OBE and wrote her first autobiography, Quant by Quant.

She watched Jean Shrimpton and Twiggy at close quarters, noting that they ‘used their face as a canvas’

Within seven years of opening, the business had made over £1m (€ 1.13m) and Quant’s designs were in 150 shops in the UK, 320 shops in the USA, and on sale globally in France, Italy, Switzerland, Kenya, South Africa, Australia and Canada. In 1963, Bazaar opened a second branch of her shop in Knightsbridge and, spotting a gap in the market, launched her own line of cosmetics. She was already having her hair cut at acute angles by rising star Vidal Sassoon, telling him decades later: “I made the clothes. You put the top on.”

Taking a typically fresh approach to cosmetics, she created “paint boxes” in which make-up was presented as an artist’s palette. ​

She watched Jean Shrimpton and Twiggy at close quarters, noting that they “used their face as a canvas”. With a knack for brand-building, Plunket Greene injected humour into the product titles: eyeshadow was called Jeepers Peepers, gel cosmetics named Jelly Babies, there was a foundation called Starkers and a bra christened Booby Traps.

Two years after her son Orlando was born, in 1972, Quant visited Japan for the first time. The following year, the London Museum mounted a retrospective titled Mary Quant’s London. Long before it became de rigueur for designers to venture into lifestyle products, Quant launched her Mary Quant at Home line. By 1985, she had 72 shops in Japan.

In 2009, her favourite dress – called the Banana Split – was featured on a set of Royal Mail stamps. When she wrote her second autobiography in 2012, three years before she was made a dame for services to the fashion industry, she looked back on her adventurous existence with an overwhelming sense of gratitude.

“I mostly felt, my God, what a marvellous life you had, you are very fortunate. I think to myself, you lucky woman – how did you have all this fun?”