Natalie Portman is a vision in glittering gold Gucci in increasingly rare red carpet appearance

It's no easy feat to steal the show at one of the busiest red carpet events on the film calendar, but Natalie Portman's entrance in a glittering gold Dior gown at the Venice Film Festival did just that.

The Oscar-winning actress paid suitable homage to the '80s era in which her latest film Vox Lux takes place, with a metallic sequined gown with plunging neckline and delicate black velvet bow wrapped around her waist, paired with black heels. Her oversized diamond drop earrings were in keeping with the time as was her more subtle nod with a hint of purple eyeliner, befitting a rock icon of days gone by.

It was a sleek contrast to her more understated ensemble at a photocall earlier in the day, in a black Dior caped mini-dress, at the Sala Casino.

Her complicated performance is already being hailed as a career-high by critics with early Oscar buzz after last night's world premiere at the famed film festival in Italy. Red carpet appearances are a rarity with Portman these days, who is more selective about public events, and she told Vanity Fair that her time in the public eye since a child has changed.

Actress Natalie Portman arrives for the premiere of the film "Vox Lux" presented in competition on September 4, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

"It’s changed a lot. In some ways, it feels a lot more invasive, because of things like camera phones and the internet, which did not exist when I was first starting, of course," she said. "But, also, it feels a lot more dissipated, because there’s just so much information and so much out there that every little bit seems less valuable and less important. So it’s also become more relaxed, in a way."

Natalie Portman attends 'Vox Lux' photocall during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on September 4, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Online Editors