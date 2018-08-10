Mum-of-two Deirdre Kane scoops €10k best dressed prize at the Dublin Horse Show in classic cream ensemble

A mum-of-two from Carlow scooped the coveted best dressed prize from Ladies Day at the Dublin Horse Show in a vintage inspired all-cream ensemble.
Deirdre Kane caught the judges attention in a silk combination with feathered hemline from ByDesign boutique in Cork, adding her own high street twist with a pair of metallic pumps from River Island and the classic Ladies Day staple - arm length white gloves. Deirdre scored a voucher to Dundrum Town Centre to the €10,000.
New York based Irish blogger Erika Rox (Retro Flame) flew in especially for the occasion, opting for a lilac ruffled dress with a headpiece by Jennifer Wrynne, a milliner whose presence is a constant at all racing events, both with her commitment to attendance and popularity among well-heeled guests.
Broadcaster and influencer Doireann Garrihy was MC for the nearly five-hour stretch as hundreds of women took to the stage explaining their carefully crafted ensembles. Her sisters Aoibhin, in a floral Zara suit and Margaret O'Connor hat, and Ailbhe, in a polka dot Carolyn Donnelly for Dunnes Stores co-ord and dramatic Suzanne Ryan headpiece, were on hand to support her during her hosting duties.
For all the pictures from Ladies Day, check out our gallery below: