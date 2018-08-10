Mum-of-two Deirdre Kane scoops €10k best dressed prize at the Dublin Horse Show in classic cream ensemble

A mum-of-two from Carlow scooped the coveted best dressed prize from Ladies Day at the Dublin Horse Show in a vintage inspired all-cream ensemble.

Deirdre Kane caught the judges attention in a silk combination with feathered hemline from ByDesign boutique in Cork, adding her own high street twist with a pair of metallic pumps from River Island and the classic Ladies Day staple - arm length white gloves. Deirdre scored a voucher to Dundrum Town Centre to the €10,000.

New York based Irish blogger Erika Rox (Retro Flame) flew in especially for the occasion, opting for a lilac ruffled dress with a headpiece by Jennifer Wrynne, a milliner whose presence is a constant at all racing events, both with her commitment to attendance and popularity among well-heeled guests.

Broadcaster and influencer Doireann Garrihy was MC for the nearly five-hour stretch as hundreds of women took to the stage explaining their carefully crafted ensembles. Her sisters Aoibhin, in a floral Zara suit and Margaret O'Connor hat, and Ailbhe, in a polka dot Carolyn Donnelly for Dunnes Stores co-ord and dramatic Suzanne Ryan headpiece, were on hand to support her during her hosting duties.

All the winners: Helen Murphy Douglas Co. Cork, Mari Pold from Dublin, Deirdre Kane from Carlow named ‘best dressed’ and Florin Tamas at the Dundrum Town Centre Ladies Day at the Dublin Horse Show

For all the pictures from Ladies Day, check out our gallery below:

