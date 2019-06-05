Melania Trump opts for dressed down take on signature high-end look for Irish arrival

Melania Trump opted for a more dressed down approach on landing in Ireland today in comparison to her formal UK wardrobe.

All eyes were on the American first lady as she touched down at Shannon Airport with husband, US president Donald Trump for a two-night stay at his Co Clare hotel in Doonbeg. While Melania arrived in Eliza Doolittle-style for her first state visit in London on Monday, she was more understated for their Irish sojourn.

She shunned changing ensembles during the hour-long flight from Southampton Airport to Shannon, wearing the same creme wrap coat from Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen's upscale fashion line The Row and a pair of tan suede Christian Louboutin heels she had on earlier in the day.

On boarding Air Force One in England, the Trumps were fresh from an event honouring the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, one which required a more formal dress code as they were seated alongside Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania touch down in Shannon Airport. Picture: Gerry Mooney

During the brief flight, she ditched the wide brim hat by Irish designer Philip Treacy she had on earlier in the day, instead styling her hair in a messy low bun and changing into a pair of her favourite Saint Laurent tortoiseshell sunglasses.

It should come as no surprise that she didn't choose an Irish designer for the occasion as Melania rarely adheres to fashion protocols and has shunned any form of style diplomacy throughout her time as first lady; instead, preferring to stick to her roster of preferred designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and Givenchy.

Her nod to Treacy earlier today, however, proved she's aware of the wealth of talent from Ireland, representing around the world.

Similarly, Ivanka Trump, special advisor to the president, wore an unusual white fascinator by Treacy at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The Ahascragh-born man has become the go-to for visiting royals and dignitaries keen to adhere to a British dress code, including The Netherlands' Queen Máxima who wore his work during a visit to London last October.

The Trumps' arrival was - as most events involving America's first family are - mired by some form of controversy as his arrival attracted protesters and more are planned over the next 48 hours objecting to policies implemented by his administration.

And the moral quagmire extends to the fashion industry as a number of high profile designers have said they would not work the first lady, including Christian Siriano and Marc Jacobs.

In 2017, however, Irish designer Paul Costelloe praised the former model's personal style, likening her to Jackie O. "I think as a First Lady, Melania is probably the most glamorous since Jackie Kennedy. She will set trends as First Lady. She likes strong colours that work well," he told the Irish Independent.

Online Editors