Melania Trump embraces vintage-inspired ensemble as she wraps up time in Ireland

Melania Trump looked to the past for inspiration in her farewell ensemble at the end of a two-day state visit to Ireland.

The US first lady, a former model, opted for Old Hollywood-style accessories to combat the windy Co Clare weather today as she boarded Air Force One alongside her husband, US president Donald Trump. Melania's appreciation for former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy's personal style is well established; first set after she wore a vintage sky blue dress to her husband's inauguration in 2017. And it appears that she took further encouragement when it came to her final look during a jam-packed schedule in Ireland.

She chose her favourite pair of Gucci square-frame sunglasses and silk patterned headscarf as a means to combat the unruly weather along the Wild Atlantic Way as she boarded their flight from Shannon Airport, wrapping up in a Burberry trenchcoat, an established staple in her expansive wardrobe.

Since arriving to Ireland on Wednesday, she has been pictured in three different outfits - the first being a creme wrap coat by The Row, and a black wrap coat dress by for a day split between Ireland and Normandy, where the Trumps joined other world leaders in honouring the D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations.

Today's attire was by far her most dramatic and representative of her unique approach to dressing, influenced directly by fashion houses instead of following trends.

Although she often prefers the seen-and-not-heard approach, Melania issued a statement in gratitude of the warm welcome she received in Ireland.

“Thank you to the performers for sharing your talents with me,” she said. “Ireland is a beautiful place and I enjoyed the opportunity to experience these unique Irish traditions.”

She also thanked Shannon Heritage for hosting “this lovely event”.

