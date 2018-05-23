Style Fashion News

Meghan Markle's royal makeover has begun - the new Duchess of Sussex opts for flesh-coloured tights

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images)
Caitlin McBride

Meghan Markle's weekend wedding to Prince Harry may have been a celebration of diversity and a taste of their modern monarchy, but there are some traditions that just aren't going anywhere.

Britain's new Duchess of Sussex (36) and Prince Harry made their first official appearance as husband and wife at Buckingham Palace on Monday, after celebrating their nuptials in Windsor for two days. While the event was honouring Prince Charles' 70th birthday with a garden party, it was all eyes on the newlyweds who, days earlier, become a worldwide trending topic with their 'real life fairytale'.

And Meghan is certainly dressing the part of a princess in a nude silk dress by Goat, heels by Tamara Mellon and a fascinator by Irish designer Philip Treacy, but it was her flesh coloured tights that sent royal watchers into a frenzy.

Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth is embracing the new age of the British royal family, but there is one rule she is steadfast in following - all women must wear flesh coloured tights, which now includes Meghan. It's also worth noting that in comparison to her pre-wedding wardrobe, where she nearly exclusively carried handle purses, she has also opted for a clutch, the preferred accessory of choice by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

In comparison to her first official appearance opposite her now-husband, where she was (gasp!) bare legged with her hair in loose waves, it looks like no time was wasted in her entirely unnecessary royal makeover. 

