Tuesday 16 October 2018

Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's jewellery on first day of Australia tour

Meghan Markle paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana by wearing some of her beloved jewellery in her first appearance since announcing her pregnancy.

Britain's Duchess of Sussex (37) and husband of five months Prince Harry yesterday announced they're expecting their first child ahead of their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. And they kicked off their busy tour in Sydney on Monday with two engagements - opening the Taronga Institute of Science & Learning as well as visiting the Taronga Zoo, where they befriended a koala and greeted some tiny fans.

For the appearance, Meghan wore two of Diana's pieces, first, a pair of diamond butterfly earrings, which she wore to her Canada trip in 1986 and her gold bracelet, which she wore in 1990. It was a fitting homage to Harry's mother, who died when he was xx, in particular as she knew all eyes would be on the royal couple as they appeared Down Under just hours after confirming they will be expecting a baby in Spring 2019.

Meghan dipped her toe into the world of fashion diplomacy, opting for a white sleeveless dress by Australia designer Karen Gee, which she first wore under a knee length trench coat, a pair of nude suede Stuart Weitzman pumps and let her understated, yet striking, accessories doe the talking.

Both Harry and William were given a number of pieces from their mother's jewellery collection, some of which they have gifted to their wives and others which they have securely kept in a vault.

The couple were given their first official baby gifts by Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove, in the form of a stuffed kangaroo toy and baby Ugg booties.

Harry took advantage of opportunities to raise a smile during his first overseas tour with his wife, which started early during their visit to Taronga Zoo, the same facility where Kate Middleton and Prince William visited with then one-year-old Prince George in 2014.

Finley Blue, four, and six-year-old Dacha Gallagher both presented their bouquets of traditional flowers in Meghan's direction, with Harry joking: "Oh, you're giving them both to her!"

He lso showed off his sense of humour when the zoo's director Cameron Kerr spoke of the various work the zoo does with pre-school groups, and Harry pointed to the 20 Youth at the Zoo volunteers aged 13-19 in the crowd and pulled a mock confused face.

When Mr Kerr appeared to briefly struggle to get out all the syllables in "Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex", Harry was on hand to smile and pronounce "Sussexes".

He followed this up with a cheery "G'day" as he spoke at Admiralty House for an afternoon reception hosted by the Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Cosgrove.

He thanked the couple for giving their "magnificent" home over to the Sussexes for the week, before adding "We are inviting all our mates in Sydney..."

"Finally, we are both absolutely delighted to be here. We are really impressed to see you serving beer and tea at an afternoon reception in true Aussie style," Harry added.

As the couple were preparing to cut the ribbon to open the institute, Meghan appeared to realise she was still holding her coat.

She moved towards an aide and a member of the crowd shouted out, "I'll look after it for you!", to which Mr Kerr added: "You might not get it back!"

Additional reporting by Press Association

Online Editors

