Meghan Markle is turning into the biggest royal supporter of this Irish milliner

Philip Treacy has been an integral part of fashion history within the British royal family, but he's enjoying a resurgence in popularity with a new generation thanks to its rising star Meghan Markle.

Markle has had to adopt a new personal style, and fast, since her engagement to Prince Harry. In a matter of months, she has perfected the modern royal get-up, creating enough buzz by using crossbody bags and wearing flared trousers to indicate her independence, all the while bringing her own twist to the more traditional attire required on occasion.

For example, jeans and a Stella McCartney belted coat is a welcome change from Kate's pleaded midi skirt suits, but would be a no-no for an appearance at Westminster Abbey. A fact she was aware of yesterday as she attended two events marking Anzac Day, both times opting for headwear, which she tends to avoid unless required.

And who better to exemplify the modern royal aesthetic than Irish milliner Philip Treacy? The designer, from Galway, is known as much for his world-class talents as he is his discretion, beginning his work with the royals more than a decade ago, as well as his A-list celebrity clients like Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Kidman. But it's been Markle's recent endorsements that are showcasing his work to a new audience - and generation - following her every move. She chose a delicate charcoal beret, embellished with a black dragonfly (custom made of course), for Wednesday's remembrance service, which she attended with Harry and William.

She finished off the look with an Emilia Wickstead skirt suit and Jimmy Choo heels. It marks the second time that Markle has chosen a Treacy-designed piece for a special occasion as she first wore a Treacy piece during her first official royal appearance - attending Christmas Day service alongside her future in-laws.

For Will and Kate's wedding, he designed more than 30 hats for guests and with the bride-to-be's personal endorsement, we predict he'll be just as busy for her upcoming nuptials!

