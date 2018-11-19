Style Fashion News

Monday 19 November 2018

Meghan Markle is told 'she needs to start dressing less like a Hollywood star and more like a royal'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walking along Kingfisher bay walk about on October 22, 2018 in Fraser Island, Australia
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Staff at Kensington Palace are reportedly struggling to adjust to Meghan Markle's attention to detail and independent streak.

Britain's Duchess of Sussex is said to wake up at 5am every day "rain or shine" and tackles the day with the kind of ferocious work ethic that elevated her to the upper echelons of Hollywood and royalty.

But it's especially her rule-breaking approach to royal fashion that has ruffled feathers behind palace gates.

"Meghan is being told she needs to start dressing less like a Hollywood star and more like a royal," a source told The Mail on Sunday.

Markle, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry, was already in hot water with Queen Elizabeth's team on one occasion since her wedding - when she didn't understand that she was expected to wear a hat on their well-documented trip to Cheshire in June.

Her grandmother-in-law is a stickler for tradition and has a few steadfast rules expected of women's dress in the royal family and Meghan's refusal to wear nude tights except when absolutely necessary and high hemlines are said to be a cause of friction. It's not the first time that reports of behind the scenes differences have been documented with her wardrobe, a lot of which is informed by her best friend and Toronto based celebrity stylist Jessica Mulroney.

Earlier this year, it was reported the Duchess of Sussex was "frustrated with some of the monarchy’s archaic traditions" when Harry vetoed a Stella McCartney tuxedo for their tour in Australia, as it was still seen as a style step too far.

Online Editors

