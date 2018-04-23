Meghan Markle has finally worn something affordable - and it's from this cult label already loved by Irish shoppers

Since announcing her engagement to Britain's Prince Harry in November, the American actress (36) has been adopting an even sleeker style, one which comes at a very hefty price tag. These days, her wardrobe is akin to her onscreen alter ego Rachel Zane's enviable workwear wardrobe in Suits - there's an endless array of custom designer pieces from a Stella McCartney cape or an Alexander McQueen tuxedo. Suddenly, her name is at the top of international best dressed lists and the 'Meghan effect' is a force equal to that of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

On Sunday, she took a break from the humdrum of €1,600 Altazurra dresses and velvet Jimmy Choo heels in favour of a floaty floral green crepe dress by Self Portrait, a British high street label already beloved by Irish shoppers. Unlike the brand's signature lace crepe midi dresses, the design features a more structured bodice and pleated mini skirt - and in even better news, it still hasn't sold out.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games Reception at Australia House on April 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The €350 design is out of stock on the Self Portrait website, but it's still for sale on Net-a-Porter.com and with US retailers. And if this summer style staple was just the inspiration for you, Self Portrait is available at Brown Thomas and Harvey Nichols in Dundrum Town Centre. So, who covers the cost of her statement pieces like that now infamous $78,000 Ralph & Russo gown she wore in her engagement photos?

It turns out that Markle and her fiancé are digging deep into their own pockets to cover the costs. Royals are forbidden from borrowing clothes from designers, so anything you see her or Kate Middleton wear, they've paid for, albeit discreetly. An assistant will reach out to important designers and pull clothes for them to choose before a decision is made and transaction finalised.

She isn't exactly short of cash, she reportedly earned $50,000 an episode for Suits, contributing to her net worth, believed to be approximately €5m, but it's Harry immense personal fortune of €25 million that sets them over the top. After the wedding, her wardrobe costs will be budgeted into the Duchy of Cornwall income, the trust run by Prince Charles for William and Kate, Harry, and soon to be Meghan.

Meghan Markle arrives at the Australian High Commission in London to attend a reception celebrating the forthcoming Invictus Games Sydney 2018

Online Editors