What a week it's been for royal fashion fans.

What a week it's been for royal fashion fans.

Markle Markle launching a fashion collection with Marks & Spencer: everything you need to know

Not only has the Duchess of Sussex guest edited British Vogue's September issue, it was also revealed in the magazine that Meghan is partnering with Marks & Spencer on a workwear range.

The capsule collection will benefit the Smart Works charity, of which the 37-year-old is patron.

"For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity," Meghan wrote in the magazine. "Not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together."

Smart Works offers support to help vulnerable and unemployed women get back to work, including providing interview outfits.

Meghan visited the organisation last year and was seen selecting items for an interviewee to wear.

So what can we expect in terms of the clothing? Images haven't yet been revealed, but given Meghan's own style involves a lot of workwear classics (but worn in a chic, modern way) we've got high hopes for the M&S range.

Here are five pieces we hope to see in Meghan's forthcoming collection...

1. Trench coat

Meghan has a seemingly endless supply of trench coats in a variety of shapes, from classic straight cut to roomy swing style (a favourite during her pregnancy).

We wouldn't be surprised if a lightweight beige trench made it into the collection.

2. Blazer dress

Giving a smart edge to a cocktail frock, the blazer dress has become a Meghan signature - and it's ideal for work or play. She favours a sharp-shoulder double-breasted style teamed with matching accessories.

3. Midi dress

While most of Meghan's wardrobe is neutral toned, on the rare occasions she opts for a bright hue, she always looks amazing.

Case in point, this canary yellow Brandon Maxwell dress. We'd love to see a statement midi dress as part of the collection.

4. Pencil skirt

A pencil skirt is a workwear classic and Meghan has worn some gorgeous styles, usually paired with a loose blouse and her favourite nude heels.

Her green leather Hugo Boss pencil skirt cost £369, but we're hoping for a more affordable faux leather version in the M&S collection.

5. Court heels

She may have a constant supply of new clothes, but Meghan regularly goes back to her favourite shoes, many of them from Italian luxury brand Aquazzura.

If footwear is included in the collection, we hope a pair of Aquazzura-inspired nude suede bow-back high heels are on offer.

PA Media