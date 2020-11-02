Marcus Rashford announces deal with Burberry that will help thousands of disadvantaged youths in the UK and US

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has already raised millions of pounds to provide meals for disadvantaged children. Photo: Paul Ellis/PA Wire.

Footballer Marcus Rashford announced a partnership with fashion brand Burberry today, which will bring about several initiatives to help disadvantaged youths.

The luxury fashion house has stated it fully backs Rashford’s mission and has provided grants for charities aimed at helping young people both in the UK and US.

Burberry has already shown support for the Manchester United footballer’s campaign to end child poverty, as they donated to Fare Share UK and funded 200,000 meals.

Now, they will also donate to 15 youth centres in London, as well as the group London Youth. The organisation plans to spend the money on meals and support with schoolwork.

They will also be giving grants to two centres that Rashford attended as a child, the Norbrook Youth Club, and the Woodhouse Park Lifestyle Centre. Another grant will go towards Wide Rainbow, a non-profit in New York which provides after-school arts in deprived neighbourhoods across America.

Rashford made the announcement today alongside a letter addressed to his 10-year-old self, in which he encourages his younger self to dream.

“Would I be the Marcus Rashford you see stood in front of you today if it wasn't for the hardship and struggle?” he said. “Simple answer? No.”

“You should never be ashamed to ask for help. Take pride in knowing that your struggle will play the biggest role in your purpose.”

Rashford started a campaign in March, during the beginning of the UK's lockdown, to provide food to kids who would no longer have access to free lunches in their schools, as they were closed due to the pandemic.

He managed to raise over £20m (€22m) to provide food for British children. The 23-year-old reflected on how far he has come since he was a child.

“For a young boy who says so little, one day you will have a voice that speaks for many,” he said.

“There have been days that you have felt lesser than others, but no more. Your voice, your stance, your family, your community, and friends, all matter. Whenever you feel like you have very little, know that there are always people willing to give.”

Burberry praised Rashford for his efforts to help his local community, saying he embodies the sentiment of supporting your neighbour.

“He is a pioneer, an innovator, a free-thinking trailblazer who harnesses his own achievements as a way to give back and nurture a new generation,” they said in a statement.

Online Editors