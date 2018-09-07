The upcoming London Fashion Week will be the first major fashion week to go fur-free, the British Fashion Council (BFC) have announced.

London Fashion Week goes fur-free for the first time

Following a survey among designers showing at London Fashion Week, the BFC have confirmed that no fur will be seen on the catwalk this September.

“As representatives of the British fashion industry, the BFC supports the creativity of designers and keeps an open dialogue with the industry, from designers to media, retailers, business leaders, government and global brands while encouraging designers to make ethical choices when it comes to their selection of materials and supply chain,” the BFC said in a statement today.

The BFC survey is part of a ‘Positive Change’ plan by the council, focusing on sustainability, equality, diversity, craftsmanship and community.

The news follows the announcement that Burberry has joined the list of high-end designers to stop using real fur in their collections.

Rabbit, fox, mink and Asiatic racoon fur will no longer be used in the Burberry range, similar to Versace and Gucci.

The luxury brand also agreed to stop burning millions of pounds worth of unsold goods.

