Legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dead aged 85 - French reports

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died, according to reports from France.

According to magazine Closer, Lagerfeld died on Tuesday morning at the age of 85 following a period of ill health.

French magazine Paris Match also shared the same report.

The acclaimed German fashion designer was the creative designer of French luxury brand Chanel, where he had been since 1983.

His death comes after he missed the Chanel haute couture show in Paris in January for the first time.

A statement read out before the show on January 22 said: "Mr Lagerfeld, artistic director of Chanel, who was feeling tired, asked Virginie Viard, director of the creative studio of the house, to represent him."

Lagerfeld was also the creative director of Italian fur and leather goods fashion house Fendi, as well as his eponymous fashion label, which he opened in 1984.

Lagerfeld had worked for Chloe and H&M, and was also an acclaimed photographer, having gone behind the lens for a number of high fashion magazines and for his own fashion campaigns.

Regarded as one of the most important fashion visionaries of the 20th and 21st centuries, he was known for regularly wearing sunglasses and a black suit with a white shirt, with his grey hair pulled back into a ponytail.

The designer was born in Germany in 1933 and changed his name from Lagerfeldt to Lagerfeld because he felt it sounded "more commercial".

He emigrated to Paris as a teenager and worked as an assistant to Pierre Balmain before working for Fendi and Chloe and eventually Chanel in 1983. He launched his own label in 1984.

A spokesman for Chanel was not immediately available for comment.

Following the news, tributes have been pouring in on social media.

English fashion designer Henry Holland tweeted a quote from Lagerfeld himself, "'To design is to breathe, so if I can't breathe I'm in trouble'". RIP @KarlLagerfeld"

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace shared a tribute to Lagerfeld on Instagram, including a photo of the pair.

She captioned the pic, "Karl your genius touched the lives of so many, especially Gianni and I. We will never forget your incredible talent and endless inspiration. We were always learning from you."

English TV presenter Alexa Chung also paid tribute on Instagram:

Bella Mackie wrote on Twitter, “Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life so you bought some sweatpants.” Farewell Karl Lagerfeld. Giver of the rudest quotes. Never a dull interview."

More to follow...

Press Association