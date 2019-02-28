M&S marks 40 years in business in Ireland with a strong spring/summer womenswear collection in which denim has a starring role.

Key trends never fade: Hard-working denim and trusty pure linen star in new spring-summer range

Along with modern neutrals, pure linen found itself in the spotlight, with a tailored pure linen shorts suit with a striking wide chalkstripe on blazer (€109), and high waisted shorts (€47.50) worn with crisp white linen shirt (€34).

Back in 1979 when the British chain arrived on Dublin's Mary Street, denim jeans were the mainstay of our wardrobes, but the fabric was not always considered correct dressing.

Fast forward four decades and all that has changed. The new M&S Collection womenswear range features several 'hero' indigo pieces, including a comfy chambray dress with gathered square neckline and cute puffed sleeves (€47.50), accessorised with blue leather high-cut ballerina pumps (€49). The comprehensive denim story includes wide-cropped jeans (€40) teamed with a long-sleeved navy polka dot blouse from Per Una (€34).

Stylist Catherine Condell yesterday curated key trends for a fashion breakfast at the Grayson at which various shades of yellow - from ochre to honey and runny egg - popped up in dresses, coats and shoes.

Yellow is officially the big colour trend for the season and to avoid falling into the 'Big Bird' trap, introduce layers and accessories.

Summer is coming: Kelly Horrigan, left, and Hilary Mohr modelling looks from the M&S SS19 showcase at the Grayson, Dublin. Photo: Kieran Harnett

A yellow trench (€70) was softened by cream polo (€27), Per Una shorts (€40) while a bib-front floral dress with lace inset sleeves (€54) and strappy slingbacks (€42) delivered a chic, relaxed look.

