Kate Spade's husband Andy shares heartbreaking tribute one year after her death: 'You were and still are my Superwoman'

Kate Spade's husband Andy paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late wife one year after her death.

Spade, the legendary American designer who ran her eponymous clothing and lifestyle brand for 26 years, died by suicide in 2018, leaving behind her husband Andy and their daughter Francis Beatrix (14). Andy, who worked alongside her as CEO, shared an image of a Christmas tree on Instagram, saying they were planting it in honour of Kate's memory at their new home in California.

“Bea and [I] are planting it outside of our big window to keep your magical spirit and energy close to us everyday. It will bless our new home in California and radiate your essence 365 days a year," he wrote.

Designers Andy and Kate Spade during a party to celebrate the opening night of "Henry V" as part of "Shakespeare In The Park" to benefit The Public Theater July 15, 2003 at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

“For your beauty, intelligence and grace under pressure,” he said. “For your boundless generosity, unflappable honesty and kindness to all living things. For your strength, courage and conviction to your ideals. For your belief in me and so many others. For your infectious laughter and sharp wit.”

He added: “There was never a dull moment with you. Through the peaks and valleys and alleyways we serpentined through together you were always there. We grew up together, helped raise one another yet vowed to retain our innocence as best we could. You taught me that modesty is always the best policy, to see the good in everyone and to stand up for the crazy and less fortunate.”

Andy went on to call his late wife “my best friend, my confidant, my partner in life, business and mischief. The ying to my yang and the zig to my zag.”

“We played ping pong with ideas,” he wrote. “You were and still are my Superwoman. I hope you know how many people you inspired through the example you set in the way you lived and the work you created.”

“You were and still are my favorite poem. I can’t tell you how grateful I am for all you have given me and so many others. May your bright, multicolored spirit shine down on us everyday. Heaven is lucky to have you but please know you are truly missed by us still here on earth," he concluded.

Last year, Andy and Bea moved to California after spending decades in New York, hoping to start a new chapter together.

After her death on June 5, 2018, he said she had suffered with depression for many years.

Actress Rachel Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning turn in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, shared a tribute to Instagram.

Alongside an old picture of Spade, in which she is laughing, she wrote: “Missing Katy B today.” Spade is Brosnahan’s aunt and they shared a surname before she married.

Online Editors