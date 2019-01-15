Kate Middleton goes for country chic in €479 jacket by this classic Irish brand

Three months after Meghan Markle stepped out in a breathtaking white gown by THEIA, the label run by Kerryman Don O'Neill, Kate Middleton debuted a tweed jacket by Dubarry, in her first public engagement of the year. While meeting children at the Islington Community Garden, the Duchess of Cambridge solidified her reputation as the queen of country chic with the Bracken Tweed Sports Jacket, a €479 piece jacket with leather trim and six button and loop closure detail.

Dubarry, which was estaiblished in 1937 with headquarters in Ballinsasloe, is a fitting brand in keeping with Kate's downtime posh aesthetic as she often speaks of her fondness for the outdoors. She finished off the look with a pair of black skinny jeans from Zara and suede ankle boots by See by Chloe, which retail for €280. With the demise of Dublin designer Orla Kiely's line, which was one of Kate's favourite, there is an opening for a Irish brand as her preferred choice, to complement the work of Galway-born hatmaker Philip Treacy, whose pieces have adorned the heads of every single senior royal for years, including Queen Elizabeth.

And Sarah Price, a Dubliner who lives in London via a stint in New York, is also stylist to Princess Eugenie and is largely credited with turning her fashion fortunes around ahead of her wedding last year.

The Duchess of Cambridge arriving for a visit to the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London to learn about a project bringing people together through a shared love of horticulture

The duchess, who celebrated her 37th birthday earlier this month, is back to her duties today after a break over Christmas and New Year's, this time, helping to create a series of gardens at Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) events this year to encourage the public to get back in touch with nature.

