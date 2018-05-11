Irish designers get political in Dublin for 'Fashion is Repealing' event

Some of Ireland's top designers came together for a fundraising event in support of Together for Yes, the organisation campaigning for the removal of the Eighth Amendment. Hundreds of supporters came to Atrium in Dublin's Powerscourt Town Centre for a fashion show and the chance to buy limited edition items specially created for the occasion.

Models at Fashion is Repealing

Designers including Emma Manley, Helen Steele, Natalie B. Coleman and Jill de Burca, made pieces especially for auction, which were modelled last night. Guests included street artist Maser, Snapchat star James Kavanagh and design duo Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon. Event organiser and founder of the Hunreal Issues Andrea Horan told Independent.ie Style they have raised €25,000 so far based on sales on the night and donations made on site. They expect to raise additional funds into the thousands when they auction of 12 couture pieces by a number of different designers being auctioned off this weekend.

James Kavanagh at Maser at Fashion is Repealing

Horan said the goal of the event is to "meet people where they are" and encourage people to come together. "The issue is primarily a women’s issue and I noticed that a lot of women's media hadn't really broached the topic. There was a disconnect for something that's so important to women wasn't in those space. I wanted to give that area a reason to talk about."

Models at Fashion is Repealing

Online Editors