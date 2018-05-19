Irish designer Philip Treacy has designed 20 hats for the British royal wedding - including Oprah's

Former US talk show host Oprah has been given the option of two hats from Treacy, including either a gold handblocked concertina lace hat featuring a dramatic pheasant feather plume, or a natural sweeping brimmed hat with an artisan sculpted flowers.

Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall will wear a pale rose pink hand sculpted feather hat for the day, while her husband Prince Charles will take the stage by walking the bride-to-be some of the way down the aisle.

Treacy has also designed for actress and close friend of the bride Priyanka Chopra, who will wear a lilac sweeping wave hat with crystal net overlay and a hand painted flower.