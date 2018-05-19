Style Fashion News

Saturday 19 May 2018

Irish designer Philip Treacy has designed 20 hats for the British royal wedding - including Oprah's

Treacy confirms designs for Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall

Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Designer Philip Treacy

Irish designer Philip Treacy has confirmed that he has designed twenty of the hats that will be worn by guests to the wedding of Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry later today.

Former US talk show host Oprah has been given the option of two hats from Treacy, including either a gold handblocked concertina lace hat featuring a dramatic pheasant feather plume, or a natural sweeping brimmed hat with an artisan sculpted flowers.

Meghan Markle wears a Philip Treacy-designed hat at the Christmas Day morning church service at Sandringham. Picture: PA
Meghan Markle wears a Philip Treacy-designed hat at the Christmas Day morning church service at Sandringham. Picture: PA

Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall will wear a pale rose pink hand sculpted feather hat for the day, while her husband Prince Charles will take the stage by walking the bride-to-be some of the way down the aisle.

Treacy has also designed for actress and close friend of the bride Priyanka Chopra, who will wear a lilac sweeping wave hat with crystal net overlay and a hand painted flower.

Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Priyanka is expected to wear a suit by Vivienne Westwood.

Other guests expected to don a Treacy hat include Lady Amelia Spencer, Victoria Aitken, Amber le Bon and Meghan's former Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty.

Actor Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Duchess of Cornwall during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
The Duchess of Cornwall during Ladies Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse
Supermodel Erin O’Connor wearing a Philip Treacy creation at Galway’s G Hotel. The Irish fashion favourite’s celebrity clients include Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and British royals. Photo: Photocall
Supermodel Erin O’Connor wearing a Philip Treacy creation at Galway’s G Hotel. The Irish fashion favourite’s celebrity clients include Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and British royals. Photo: Photocall

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section