Irish designer Philip Treacy has designed 20 hats for the British royal wedding - including Oprah's
Treacy confirms designs for Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall
Irish designer Philip Treacy has confirmed that he has designed twenty of the hats that will be worn by guests to the wedding of Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry later today.
Former US talk show host Oprah has been given the option of two hats from Treacy, including either a gold handblocked concertina lace hat featuring a dramatic pheasant feather plume, or a natural sweeping brimmed hat with an artisan sculpted flowers.
Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall will wear a pale rose pink hand sculpted feather hat for the day, while her husband Prince Charles will take the stage by walking the bride-to-be some of the way down the aisle.
Treacy has also designed for actress and close friend of the bride Priyanka Chopra, who will wear a lilac sweeping wave hat with crystal net overlay and a hand painted flower.
Priyanka is expected to wear a suit by Vivienne Westwood.
Other guests expected to don a Treacy hat include Lady Amelia Spencer, Victoria Aitken, Amber le Bon and Meghan's former Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty.
