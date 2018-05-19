Irish designer Philip Treacy created 20 hats for the British royal wedding - including Oprah's

Former US talk show host Oprah was given the option of two hats from Treacy, and chose a natural sweeping brimmed hat with an artisan sculpted flowers.

Kate Middleton chose to don a beautiful lemon hat by Treacy to match her sophisticated and summery Alexander McQueen dress, while Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall wore a dramatic pale rose pink hand sculpted feather hat.

Treacy also designed the hat worn by actress and close friend of the bride Priyanka Chopra, who donned a lilac sweeping wave hat with crystal net overlay and a hand painted flower.