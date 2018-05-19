Style Fashion News

Saturday 19 May 2018

Irish designer Philip Treacy created 20 hats for the British royal wedding - including Oprah's

Treacy designed hats for Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton for Meghan and Harry's big day

Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Designer Philip Treacy
Karen Birney

Irish designer Philip Treacy designed twenty of the hats that were be worn by guests to the wedding of Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry, including those worn by high profile guests Oprah Winfrey and Kate Middleton.

Former US talk show host Oprah was given the option of two hats from Treacy, and chose a natural sweeping brimmed hat with an artisan sculpted flowers.

Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Kate Middleton chose to don a beautiful lemon hat by Treacy to match her sophisticated and summery Alexander McQueen dress, while Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall wore a dramatic pale rose pink hand sculpted feather hat.

Treacy also designed the hat worn by actress and close friend of the bride Priyanka Chopra, who donned a lilac sweeping wave hat with crystal net overlay and a hand painted flower.

Doria Ragland, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Other guests wearing Treacy include Lady Amelia Spencer, Victoria Aitken, Amber le Bon and Meghan's former Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty.

Sarah Rafferty arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer, Victoria Aitken and Kitty Spencer arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
