Irish actress Ruth Negga leads A-list talent at Louis Vuitton resort show in the south of France

Ruth Negga was pretty as a picture in a colourful combination at Louis Vuitton's cruise collection show in the south of France.

Negga (36), from Co Limerick, was one of a handful of celebrities who fit the brand's ethos (she is a spokesmodel after all), and was flown to Saint-Paul-De-Vence for a front row seat at the show. Since her impressive tour de couture during last year's awards season, she exclusively wears pieces by the French fashion house on the red carpet, including the Met Gala earlier this month.

(L-R) Doona Bae, Sienna Miller, Ruth Negga and Edward Enninful attend Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection at Fondation Maeght on May 28, 2018 in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Seated alongside Sienna Miller and British Vogue editor Edward Enniful, her pleated yellow skirt was still a standout fashion moment at the exclusive show, hosted by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. The brand took over the Fondation Maeght for last night's show, the finale after a three-day spectacular hosted by Louis Vuitton, including dinner in Cannes on Saturday night, fine dining and guided walks and a dinner with a panoramic view of Cannes on Sunday night, according to Vogue.

Ruth, who is famously low-key, has been keeping an even more reticent profile in recent months, since her split with boyfriend of seven years and Preacher co-star Dominic Cooper came to an end. She will, however, be taking on her first role since her Oscar-nominated turn in Loving in 2017, when she takes to the stage as a "Hamlet of our times" in the Irish production of Hamlet in The Gate Theatre, Dublin, from this September. In 2010, she played an acclaimed Ophelia to Rory Kinnear’s Hamlet at the Royal National Theatre in London. This is the first time she will take on the titular role.

Actress Emma Stone poses for photographers during the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2019 collection fashion show at Maeght foundation in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, southeastern France, on May 28, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHEVALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Also spotted at the show was Oscar winning actresses Emma Stone and Jennifer Connolly and The Leftovers star Justin Theroux.

Sienna Miller attends Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection at Fondation Maeght on May 28, 2018 in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

