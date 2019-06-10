Irish actress Laura Donnelly was the breakout star from the Tony Awards red carpet

The 36-year-old from Belfast attended as part of her contributions to The Ferryman, a play which tells the tale of a former IRA man in rural Co Armagh during The Troubles. She was nominated in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category and while she didn't walk away with a statue, she was honoured on-stage when her partner, writer Jez Butterworth lovingly thanked her.

Writers from this year's biggest plays were given a few minutes at various moments throughout the show to share a little bit about their play, but he went off script to praise Donnelly instead, saying “I don’t care if you see my play or not, I’m just gonna talk."

It wasn't just her nomination and tribute that ensured she dominated the post-awards coverage, but her breathtaking dress for one of the biggest moments of her career.

Laura Donnelly attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Donnelly was dressed the part as she arrived to this year's ceremony n an off the shoulder purple gown trimmed with intricately placed tulle by Marchesa, put together by stylist Zadrian Smith.

And she wasn't the only one representing Ireland on the red carpet as American actress Beth Leaval chose a custom design by Kerryman Don O'Neill's THEIA line.

The gown was hand embroidered with over a million sparkling poly chrome sequins in shades of charcoal, jet and silver.

As has become tradition in recent years, an increasing amount of Hollywood A-listers, fresh from their stints on Broadway, flocked to New York's Radio City Music Hall for American theatre's most prestigious awards.

Billy Porter attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Sienna Miller, Emily Ratajkowski and Tina Fey were in attendance, as was while Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Wilson and Tom Sturridge of Sea Wall / A Life.

The undisputed king of 2019's awards season Billy Porter brought his signature style in the form of a pink tulle suit-gown combination by Celestino Couture. He told the Hollywood Reporter that the "gender-fluid evening suit" was representative of female reproductive organs in a pro-choice statement.

For all the most talked about looks from this year's Tony Awards, see the gallery below:

Online Editors