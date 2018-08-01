Irish activist Sinead Burke lands role as Vogue's new contributing editor

An Irish activist and writer has landed a coveted role as a contributing editor to the acclaimed British Vogue magazine.

Dubliner Sinead Burke hit headlines in May after making it onto Vogue's 'Most Influential Women' list for her work in the fashion industry.

Burke, who was born with achondroplasia, has been campaigning for inclusivity in fashion for a number of years.

Wearing a Burberry polka dot blouse in an Instagram photo to announce her news, Burke said she is "very proud" to have landed the position.

Sinead Burke attends the gala dinner during #BoFVOICES on December 1, 2017 in Oxford, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion )

"I’m very, very proud to be a new Contributing Editor to British Vogue," Ms Burke said.

She went on to thank Edward Enniful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, as well as features director Giles Hattersley and digital editor Alice Casely-Hayford for offering her the position.

"Thank you so much to @edward_enninful for his extraordinary leadership and to @gileshattersley and @alcaselyhayford for taking a chance on me," she said.

In her first column for the top magazine, Ms Burke discusses her disability and how the world responses to differences.

"I am a physically disabled educator, writer and advocate. I have Achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism - when standing, I reach the height of 3’5”, or 105.5cms," she said in British Vogue.

"Though I worked as a primary school teacher through much of my twenties, I am now in the throes of a PhD and, over the past year, I have been embedded within the fashion industry, questioning the assumptions and the positioning of disabled people."

MC Sinead Burke pictured at the Go For it Event in the O’Reilly Hall in UCD. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Ms Burke added that she wanted to use her new role to share other people's experiences.

"One of the parts of this role will be a monthly column and I really want to use it as a platform to amplify voices and experiences," she said on Twitter.

In April, Ms Burke featured on the cover of Business of Fashion's special print edition, focusing on the 'Age of Influence'. She featured alongside Kim Kardashian, in a custom Burberry trenchcoat.

She also attended the garden party held for Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their Irish visit last month, when a photo of Ms Markle and Ms Burke chatting together went viral on the official Kensington Palace Twitter page.

Online Editors