Irish activist Sinead Burke lands a place on Vogue's '25 most influential women'

Sinead Burke from Dublin, has been campaigning for exclusivity in the fashion industry for a number of years and her feature in Vogue is the culmination of her international work in recent months. Ms Burke appears alongside Dua Lipa and JK Rowling for their "the ability to inspire, and the clout to change the conversation". The list, considering the "women shaping 2018", hailed for her "mission" to "to educate designers on how to be fully inclusive in fashion and beyond."

The write-up reads: "At 3ft 5in tall, Sinéad Burke, who was born with achondroplasia, is acutely aware of the limits of design – and how to shift them. In 2018, the author and campaigner became a sensation, sitting front row at London Fashion Week and being photographed in Burberry and Dior for magazine covers, while her TED talk Why Design Should Include Everyone racked up 1.2 million views online." Ms Burke's rise to the upper echelons of one of the most notoriously fickle industries has been a steady, and earned one. Last month, she appeared on a double cover issue of the Business of Fashion, alongside Kim Kardashian, in a custom Burberry trenchcoat.

"Social media has bridged that gap by uniting a whole new customer base in the conversation. It no longer makes financial sense just to accommodate the bell curve of society, because people invest in people. Which means they’re more and more willing to invest in a brand with a human story," she said in the interview. She credits her assured attitude to her upbringing and is fighting for those who may not have yet found their voice.

"From the earliest of ages. I had to develop a vocabulary I could use, the boldness to go up to strangers, to ask for help when I couldn’t access something. So I have no qualms about saying this is what the industry needs to do to change," she told BOF. "And I’m not talking about transformative change across different sectors. The skills are already in-house. It’s about a change of mind, a change of presence. Visibility is so important."

Another Irish woman, producer Orla Doherty features on the list, for her breathtaking work on Blue Planet II, the David Attenborough-narrated documentary on BBC.

