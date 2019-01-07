Lady Gaga is well used to red carpets- and despite it being a disappointing night for A Star Is Born in award numbers, the singer and leading actress stole the show on the Golden Globes red carpet this year.

In Pictures: Red carpet style at the Golden Globes 2019

Dressed in a billowing Valentino Haute Couture gown adorned with Tiffany & Co jewels (believed to be worth almost $5 million), the songstress missed out on Best Actress to Broadchurch star Olivia Colman for her performance in The Favourite.

76th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 6, 2019 - Saoirse Ronan REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dublin native Caitriona Balfe, who was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama category for her work on Starz’s Outlander, opted for a burgundy velvet gown by Moschino and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Despite lacking nominations on the night, Saoirse Ronan looked effortlessly glam in a plunging Gucci gown.

Best Actor winner Rami Malek, who nabbed an award for his performance as the legendary Freddie Mercury, opted for a classic black and white tuxedo on the night.

Gaga's dress drew a comparison with one worn by Judy Garland in the 1954 iteration of "A Star Is Born."

Caitriona Balfe arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Last year's ceremony saw an all-black look on the red carpet as celebrities showed support for the #MeToo movement that roiled Hollywood.

This year saw blues, golds, reds and lots of metallic, but several stars wore bracelets and pins in support of the Time's Up movement against sexual harassment and inequality in the workplace.

"Killing Eve" star and co-host of the ceremony Sandra Oh donned a long white gown, while People magazine's "sexiest man alive" Idris Elba chose a dark green and black tuxedo.

Glenn Close, winner of Best Drama actress for her role in "The Wife," was among the few who opted for darker hues and wore a black gown adorned by a diamond ribbon at the neck line.

Sandra Oh, left, and Jodie Comer arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace" star Penelope Cruz chose dark colors, stunning in a black glittery dress by Ralph & Russo that featured a big bow on the back.

Nicole Kidman, who played a troubled detective in "Destroyer" that has earned her a nomination for best drama actress, appeared in a long burgundy sequin dress.

Both Amy Adams in a shoulder-revealing dark blue gown and Laura Dern in long-sleeved red gown chose vibrant colors for the ceremony, which officially kicks off Hollywood's awards season.

Here is a full list of winners:

Best Actor, TV Musical or Comedy - Michael Douglas

Best Motion Picture, Animated - Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Best Actor, TV Series Drama - Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Best TV Series Drama - The Americans

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series/TV movie/Series - Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best Actress, Limited Series/TV movie - Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora

Original Song, Motion Picture - Shallow, A Star Is Born

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture - Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Actress, TV Series Drama - Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best Supporting Actor Motion Picture - Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Screenplay - Green Book

Best Supporting Actress, Series/Limited Series/TV Movie - Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy - Christian Bale, Vice

Best Motion Picture Foreign Language - Roma

Best Actor, Limited Series Or TV Movie - Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Director, Motion Picture - Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Actress, TV Series Musical Or Comedy - Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy - The Kominski Method

Best Limited Series/TV Movie - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Actress, Motion Picture Drama - Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy - Green Book

Best Actress, Motion Picture Drama - Glenn Close, The Wife

Best Actor, Motion Picture Drama - Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Motion Picture Drama - Bohemian Rhapsody

With reporting from Reuters

Reuters