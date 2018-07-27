A teenager hurler from Offaly that swapped his hurl for the fashion pages of Vogue Paris this month said the experience has left him “on cloud nine”.

‘I’m on cloud nine’ - Offaly hurler turned model on his appearance in Vogue Paris

Oisin Murphy from Birr, Co Offaly features in an editorial in the August edition of Vogue Paris decked out in an O'Neill's GAA jersey and full kit.

Speaking with Independent.ie Style, Oisin (19) said he was “thrilled” to be given the opportunity to star in one of the biggest fashion magazines in the world.

“The experience for me was brilliant , I enjoyed every minute,” Oisin told Independent.ie.

“It was my first big shoot to do and it didn't disappoint so I’m thrilled.”

As for the O’Neill’s GAA Jersey, Oisin explains that he had “no idea” he would end up in the familiar sports gear on the day.

“It was a bit mad because I had no idea I would have to wear it and I actually play hurling so it worked out nicely,” he said.

Oisin is hoping the photo shoot “opens up doors” for his modeling career following the reaction to the Vogue shoot this week.

“At the moment I’m on cloud nine and thrilled to be in Vogue Paris, I never thought I would see the day.

“Hopefully it opens up doors in my career and I can call it my 'full time job'.”

The young model, signed to Not Another Agency in Ireland, stars alongside model and activist Adwoa Aboah in a dreamy editorial shot in the Irish countryside.

The agency said they were “over the moon” to see one of their clients in Vogue and described Oisin as “inspirational” for other aspiring models.

“We of course were over the moon, not only because it was one of our boys but to see an Irish boy in Vogue isn't something that young Irish people see very often,” they told Independent.ie Style.

“We think that it's really inspirational for young people to see Irish models doing so well.”

A spokesperson for O'Neills told Independent.ie that the company were "delighted" to see their gear in the August issue.

"We are delighted that our brand has made an appearance in the internationally famed Vogue magazine. It underlines the growth and appeal of GAA and O’Neill’s product on the world stage," they said.

"As this year sees O’Neill’s celebrate 100 years in business, we also note Vogue was first printed in 1916, a very historic date in our country’s calendar."

According to photographer Alasdair McLellan, some of the photos were shot in 'The Dark Hedges' in Co Antrim.

Vogue described the photoshoot as a "tale of romance" in a photo taken by McLellan shared to their Instagram, which boasts over 43 million followers.

"Escape to the sumptuous surroundings of the Irish countryside, for a 90s-tinged tale of romance in the August issue of Vogue Paris," they said.

Earlier this year, Murphy signed to IMG models in the UK. According to U Magazine, the 19-year-old's brother Ronan Murphy is also a successful model signed to IMG.

Former sports star turned fashionista for Dunnes Stores Paul Galvin praised Murphy on Instagram, sharing the photo with the caption "Lovely hurling @officialgaa . You made Vogue Paris."

Online Editors