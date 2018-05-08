A YOUNG Irish fashionista has said that attending the iconic Met Gala was a night she'll "never forget."

'I'll tell my grandkids about when Kate Moss asked me where the smoking area was' - meet the Irish fashion lover who attended the Met Gala

Galway native Michaela O'Shaughnessy was surrounded by fashion royalty and A-list celebrities at the event in New York on Sunday night, which this year had a 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' theme.

While Michaela (26) admits she never thought in her "wildest dreams" that she would be able to attend one of the biggest nights in fashion, she reported live from the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art for Teen Vogue. Michaela admits that she felt a “mix” of emotions on the night.

She she told Independent.ie: “Firstly nerves and excitement at the beginning, then a little stress throughout the carpet trying to make sure that I was getting the coverage I needed. “And then I felt a real sense of pride once it was all over. A night I’ll never forget, that’s for sure.”

Although she had multiple options available from the Teen Vogue fashion closet, Michaela wanted to stick with her roots and chose a dress from THEIA couture by Irish designer Don O’Neill. “Don O’Neill is such a talented man and his dresses are so flattering on women of all shapes, so I was over the moon when he said he would dress me.

“It was very hard to pick just one to wear but I loved the black dress that I went with! It was fun and suitable for the occasion without being too over the top!” Read More: Kim Kardashian, Amal Clooney and Katy Perry: See the best and worst dressed at The Met Gala 2018 With the 2018 Met Gala theme in their minds, ‘Heavenly Bodies’, Don explained the excitement behind creating Michaela’s dress.

“I was so excited to see Michaela wearing THEIA at the Met Gala last night. It’s the event of the year in New York City and to see my dress on the carpet, mingling with the greatest stars of fashion was mind blowing,” he told Independent.ie.

“She needed a gorgeous gown, but as she was working, she needed to be able to move easily up and down that staircase and around the museum.

“Sticking with the Heavenly Bodies theme, we went for stars shining out of the celestial night sky, a black sequin embroidered gown embellished with heavenly pearls and crystal stars. It was perfect for the gala.” For Michaela, Blake Lively’s dress was a favourite for her, but it was Rihanna that left her starstruck.

“I think this year had some of my favorite people in attendance. There was a huge gasp from everyone when Rihanna arrived, she’s such an icon and always goes all out for the theme. “Apart from that it was so funny to watch Kris Jenner in ‘momager’ mode from the top of the carpet, she waited there for 25 minutes until both Kendall and Kylie were in, taking photos on her iPhone the entire time.”

She also wrote in a post on her Instagram account, Life Of A Lady Bear, about how surreal the experience was. Michaela said: "Honestly too many incredible moments to count! "Some day I’ll tell the story to my grandkids about when Kate Moss asked me where the smoking area was at the Met Gala, or when I breathed the same air as Rihanna!"

For Don, the one celebrity he’d love to dress for next year’s ball is Amal Clooney. “I had the pleasure of meeting her at Anna Wintour’s home a few weeks ago. She is super intelligent and beautiful, actively fighting for human rights and making a big difference in the lives of so many people where it really matters. And she is so charming and sweet!”

Online Editors