'I'll tell my grandkids about when Kate Moss asked me where the smoking area was' - meet the Irish fashion lover who attended the Met Gala

Galway native Michaela O'Shaughnessy was surrounded by fashion royalty and A-list celebrities at the event in New York on Sunday night, which this year had a 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' theme.
While Michaela (26) admits she never thought in her "wildest dreams" that she would be able to attend one of the biggest nights in fashion, she reported live from the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art for Teen Vogue.
Michaela admits that she felt a “mix” of emotions on the night.
She she told Independent.ie: “Firstly nerves and excitement at the beginning, then a little stress throughout the carpet trying to make sure that I was getting the coverage I needed.
“And then I felt a real sense of pride once it was all over. A night I’ll never forget, that’s for sure.”
Although she had multiple options available from the Teen Vogue fashion closet, Michaela wanted to stick with her roots and chose a dress from THEIA couture by Irish designer Don O’Neill.
“Don O’Neill is such a talented man and his dresses are so flattering on women of all shapes, so I was over the moon when he said he would dress me.
“It was very hard to pick just one to wear but I loved the black dress that I went with! It was fun and suitable for the occasion without being too over the top!”
With the 2018 Met Gala theme in their minds, ‘Heavenly Bodies’, Don explained the excitement behind creating Michaela’s dress.
Blake Lively attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Blake Lively, Christian Louboutin and guest attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Scarlett Johansson attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Rihanna attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Nicki Minaj attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. : Ian West/PA Wire
Singer-Songwriter Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cara Delevingne attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Actress Ruth Negga arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kim Kardashian West attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Kim Kardashian West attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Madonna attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Kylie Jenner attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Gigi Hadid attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Selena Gomez attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Anya Taylor-Joy attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Kristin Scott Thomas attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Salma Hayek attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Winnie Harlow attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. : Ian West/PA Wire
attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Miley Cyrus attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Paris Jackson, Stella McCartney and Miley Cyrus attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Kendall Jenner and Virgil Abloh attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, US: Ian West/PA Wire
attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA.: Ian West/PA Wire
attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Kendall Jenner attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
George and Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer-Songwriter Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor Diane Kruger arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Karlie Kloss attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Actor Amber Heard arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Naomi Watts attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Miley Cyrus attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Tessa Thompson attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Jennifer Connelly attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Tessa Thompson (left) and Jennifer Connelly attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Alicia Vikander attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Alicia Vikander attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Actor Jared Leto arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emma Stone and designer Nicolas Ghesquiere attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Sarah Jessica Parker attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Singer-Songwriter Lana Del Rey arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
(L-R) Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Irina Shayk attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Donatella Versace arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sarah Jessica Parker attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Sarah Jessica Parker attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA: Ian West/PA Wire
Sarah Paulson attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Evan Rachel Wood attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
George and Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Amal Clooney arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Lena Waithe attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Katy Perry attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Katy Perry attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
(L-R) Anne Hathaway, Pierpaolo Piccioli and Frances McDormand arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Hailee Steinfeld attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA Ian West/PA Wire
Lily Aldridge (left) and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Actor Emilia Clarke arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Jeremy Scott and Rapper Cardi B arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dakota Fanning attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Kate Upton attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Diane Kruger attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Model Doutzen Kroes and guest arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Eiza Gonzalez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer-Songwriter Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jourdan Dunn arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer-Songwriter Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Amal and George Clooney attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sienna Miller attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ariana Grande attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA. Ian West/PA Wire
“I was so excited to see Michaela wearing THEIA at the Met Gala last night. It’s the event of the year in New York City and to see my dress on the carpet, mingling with the greatest stars of fashion was mind blowing,” he told Independent.ie.
“She needed a gorgeous gown, but as she was working, she needed to be able to move easily up and down that staircase and around the museum.
“Sticking with the Heavenly Bodies theme, we went for stars shining out of the celestial night sky, a black sequin embroidered gown embellished with heavenly pearls and crystal stars. It was perfect for the gala.”
For Michaela, Blake Lively’s dress was a favourite for her, but it was Rihanna that left her starstruck.
“I think this year had some of my favorite people in attendance. There was a huge gasp from everyone when Rihanna arrived, she’s such an icon and always goes all out for the theme.
“Apart from that it was so funny to watch Kris Jenner in ‘momager’ mode from the top of the carpet, she waited there for 25 minutes until both Kendall and Kylie were in, taking photos on her iPhone the entire time.”
She also wrote in a post on her Instagram account, Life Of A Lady Bear, about how surreal the experience was.
Michaela said: "Honestly too many incredible moments to count!
"Some day I’ll tell the story to my grandkids about when Kate Moss asked me where the smoking area was at the Met Gala, or when I breathed the same air as Rihanna!"
For Don, the one celebrity he’d love to dress for next year’s ball is Amal Clooney.
“I had the pleasure of meeting her at Anna Wintour’s home a few weeks ago. She is super intelligent and beautiful, actively fighting for human rights and making a big difference in the lives of so many people where it really matters. And she is so charming and sweet!”
Online Editors