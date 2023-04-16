‘I lost everything. Complete financial ruin’ – Designer Helen Cody opens up about divorce, the death of her son and how she had to start all over again after the crash
The fashion designer has had her share of ups and downs – she has dressed stars for the Oscars, lost a son, survived divorce and cancer, and found the love of her life
Liadan Hynes
‘Welcome to my tiny world,” says Helen Cody, spreading her arms out. She’s standing in her studio – a beautiful room in a warehouse near her home by Dublin’s Grand Canal.