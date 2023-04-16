| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I lost everything. Complete financial ruin’ – Designer Helen Cody opens up about divorce, the death of her son and how she had to start all over again after the crash

The fashion designer has had her share of ups and downs – she has dressed stars for the Oscars, lost a son, survived divorce and cancer, and found the love of her life

Designer Helen Cody in her studio. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Helen Cody with Joe her dog at her atelier in Harold's Cross. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Designer Helen Cody in her studio. Photo: Frank McGrath

Designer Helen Cody in her studio. Photo: Frank McGrath

Helen Cody with Joe her dog at her atelier in Harold's Cross. Photo: Frank McGrath

Helen Cody with Joe her dog at her atelier in Harold's Cross. Photo: Frank McGrath

/

Designer Helen Cody in her studio. Photo: Frank McGrath

Liadan Hynes Email

‘Welcome to my tiny world,” says Helen Cody, spreading her arms out. She’s standing in her studio – a beautiful room in a warehouse near her home by Dublin’s Grand Canal.

We’re sitting on a couch by the fittings area. In front of us are several rails of Cody’s beautiful designs. Bold colours sit beside more delicate lace bridal pieces. The whirring of machines continuously hums in the background.

Related topics

More On France

Most Watched

Privacy