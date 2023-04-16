‘I lost everything. Complete financial ruin’ – Designer Helen Cody opens up about divorce, the death of her son and how she had to start all over again after the crash

‘Welcome to my tiny world,” says Helen Cody, spreading her arms out. She’s standing in her studio – a beautiful room in a warehouse near her home by Dublin’s Grand Canal.

We’re sitting on a couch by the fittings area. In front of us are several rails of Cody’s beautiful designs. Bold colours sit beside more delicate lace bridal pieces. The whirring of machines continuously hums in the background.

Things are busy for Cody and her small team of Yvane, the petites mains (the name given to highly skilled haute couture seamstresses) who has worked with Helen for the past decade, and Natalia, her machinist. They are preparing the collection for her upcoming pop-up showcase in Paris – a celebration of 30 years designing beautifully intricate garments worn by the likes of Elaine Cassidy, Amy Huberman, and Kathryn Thomas (whose wedding dress she designed).

Now 57, Cody grew up in Foxrock as the youngest of four, and fashion was always her obvious career path. “Since I was five, it was always fashion, design, art, drawing.” ​

After studying fashion in NCAD, she began styling for the Sunday Independent, before winning a scholarship from the International Fund for Ireland, which she used to support a six-month internship at Vogue Paris, and with designer Azzedine Alaïa. The moment she arrived in the French capital, she knew she was a little out of step with the Vogue crowd.

“I was this big-haired, 1980s, Lainey Keogh wearing... if you’re boho, you’re always boho,” she smiles, gesturing to the ripped jeans, fuchsia pink jumper, and sequined Converse high tops she’s wearing.

“It was nearly in defiance of the sleek pencil skirt wearing, thin, black-clad supermodels floating around the place,” she adds. “I reacted to that, because I felt I’d achieved something to get where I was. Whereas a lot of people in Condé Nast at that time were very much shareholders’ daughters.”

It was a tough environment, but Cody was gradually given more interesting work on shoots. Working late one night, she got a call from legendary stylist Joe McKenna. He was working with Alaïa, and was looking for a specific piece that was somewhere in the Vogue building. She located it, and took a taxi to the Alaïa studios.

Two days later there was a call, saying the designer needed an extra assistant. It was the start of a frenetic period in her life, working in Vogue until 3.30pm then going straight to work atAlaïa’s studio until 2am.

It was exhausting — but fascinating; one fellow assistant was a grandson of Picasso. But when Vogue offered the 21-year-old a job after her placement ended, the wages would barely have covered her rent. And Cody was lonely, keen to return to Dublin, and her friends and family.

‘It was by far the most traumatic and catastrophic thing that ever happened to me in my entire life’

Back home, she began building a styling career, but after some years, her personal life took a dive. Helen and her fiancé, who had been living together for years, broke up two months before their wedding. Again, it was time to leave Ireland.

“I had a heartbreak,” she recalls. “It was tough. New York healed me.”

In between styling jobs, she began to create her own work, paintings, dresses, and handbags. She got a spot at the weekend market in Union Square – and by the third week, when she arrived to set up her stall, there was a queue of women waiting to buy her bags.

She decided to focus on starting her own business, and in 2000 returned to Ireland and won the Late Late Show Designer of the Year award. This led to the offer of backing. Cody was still creating bespoke pieces for private clients, and dressed Ali Hewson for the 2003 Oscars.

In 2002, she became pregnant. However, “it came to July 12, 2003, and I went to have my son. And tragically it... it didn’t happen.”

“It was by far the most traumatic and catastrophic thing that ever happened to me in my entire life. Nothing comes close to it. Or ever will. I just didn’t want to continue anything after it.”

Helen named her son Ethan.

“I never stop thinking about him. He’s never not with me. Everything I’ve done, or everything I try to do, I try to honour him. He would be 20 now.”

She has friends who had babies around the same time.

“I’ve seen all their milestones, through all their years. I’ve watched them go to their debs, do the Leaving, go to university. You’d want to be so unfeeling to not let it sit with you. But you know, it is what it is. He’s not here, and there’s nothing else I can do about that.”

Just the other day, she found herself wondering if her son would have had curly hair or straight.

“He did have black curly hair. I mean, he was a really dark little baby. I live with it, it’s a scar. It’s part of who I am.”

In the aftermath of Ethan’s death, for several months she stopped everything.

“I’d get panic attacks if I had to go into town, because I didn’t want to meet anyone who might then say: ‘Where’s the baby?’ I couldn’t bear that,” she remembers. “My house became my cave, a safe place to retire to.”

Work had always been her salvation, and she threw herself into it – coming home and collapsing in exhaustion each night. Three years later, in 2006, Cody felt ready to put together another collection and launch it with a show.

“That whole show was for Ethan, though I didn’t tell anyone that. Every stitch in every garment, every antique piece of lace I’d sourced, every fragment of chiffon, every feather, every crystal I’d bedded into something – it was all for him. It was my expression of love. There was so much love going into each garment.”

In three days, everything from the collection had sold. There was another collection in 2007, and then in 2008 she released her Circus collection. The timing was ominous.

“We did the show – and then three days later, Meltdown Monday happened.”

The financial crash was devastating. Two of her clients had husbands who died by suicide. Cody’s business crashed almost overnight. A month after the show, she held a half-price sale.

“I was banjaxed. Nobody was buying anything. This was the most expensive show I’d ever produced – I’d five staff and five interns. I’d just moved into a new studio, we’d put down hardwood floors and had a cutting table the length of this room.

“I thought I was on the path. Thought I was invincible, you know? But I lost everything. Complete financial ruin.”

She managed to pay her suppliers, cover all her bills – but to this day she’s still extremely reluctant to take risks.

“A lot of people asked me why don’t I sell internationally. But I’m too scared. So this thing in Paris now is a big deal for me.”

Personally, things were on a better footing. Cody, who was 41 by now, had begun dating an Englishman as she prepared for the 2008 show. “I was happy, I was in love, it was kind of an exciting time.”

Five months after meeting, they became engaged, marrying two months later. She moved to Kent with her new husband, but finding work proved difficult. She started working with her husband, renovating listed properties. Used to being independent, it was “a massive shock” to not have her own thing going on.

For a time, her now ex-husband’s two teenage sons came to London to live with them. Helen is still close to her stepsons, who were 12 and 14 when she first met them, now 30 and 32. “I love them. Look, you don’t divorce children. Who divorces the children? You don’t,” she says firmly.

The marriage didn’t last – and in 2012, Helen returned to Dublin “with my tail between my legs, feeling like a failure.” ​

Her beloved sister Marion had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Helen’s house had been let, and she couldn’t afford to rent in Dublin. She eventually found a place in Gorey – a “flat the size of that carpet” she says, pointing to the rug.

Yet again she returned to styling TV commercials and taking weekly trips to Dublin to see her sister and parents. “It was really lonely actually, really hard.”

Eventually, the lease was up on her house on the canal, and she was able to return to the city. The first job she had on her return to Dublin was styling a food advert in a beautiful house in Ballsbridge. At the time, she was considering doing some work on her back-garden shed, where she’d always worked on her own collections. The owner of that day’s property recommended her own architect.

“There was a bus shuttling people back from lunch, but I decided to walk. So I was a bit earlier than everybody else. Had I got the bus, we’d never have met.”

She entered the house to find a man standing in the hallway. “A very handsome man, let’s face it,” Cody grins. Cody asked if she could help him, and he told her he was looking for the owner.

“I said: ‘Are you her husband?’ And he said: ‘No, I’m her architect.’ And I... you know, when you see in cartoons, the big-big eyes... We didn’t go out immediately, but there was a very instant attraction.

“I was incredibly lucky that the person I met is like me. He’s vulnerable, open, honest, kind. He’s willing to take a chance.”

Rory Murphy had also been through a divorce, and had spent a few years working abroad after architecture work dried up in post-crash Ireland.

“It was two people meeting at a time when both of us were starting again. He was living at his parents’ house – literally. We became really close allies and friends, as well as falling in love. And I think that’s never left us. We are best friends. I’m not going to go into gushy world, but we’re really lucky. I mean, 10 years and it feels like yesterday. It’s just a good thing.

“It can happen anytime. There’s no deadline on falling in love. But I think you have to be open to it. I didn’t have preconceived ideas; it was the last thing I was expecting.”

‘He proposed one Sunday on Sandymount Beach, three weeks before I was due in the hospital’

For five years, Rory and herself were very happy. Life was “tickety-boo”, the business thriving, winning fashion awards.

“You know the feeling – nothing is a problem, nothing is a worry. And we’d a really nice life balance. Walking the dogs on Sandymount Beach on a Sunday, and cooking food in the evenings. Work was good, everything was lovely.”

Then, late in January 2018, Helen discovered a lump in her breast. Shortly afterwards she was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer, meaning she would need a double mastectomy and the removal of all lymph nodes under her right arm.

“That pretty much wiped me out for the whole of 2018.”

She did keep her studio open, thanks to the support of her machinist. They would pick the week between chemo treatments, when Helen was feeling strongest, and they would go into the studio.

To anyone who might be going through something similar, she has honest advice. “Don’t lose yourself to the moment. Try to keep the thread of the plan, the project. No matter how small it is.”

She and Rory got married in March 2018 – eight days before she was to go into hospital for her double mastectomy.

“It was all very dramatic. He proposed one Sunday on Sandymount Beach, three weeks before I was due in the hospital.”

She suggested they do it sooner rather than later. “Wouldn’t it be nice to get married while I’m still this?” she told Rory – referring to the fact that she would soon lose her breasts and her hair, due to the impending surgery and subsequent cancer treatment.

Helen is now an ambassador for ARC Cancer Support. Both she and Rory underwent counselling with the organisation during her treatment.

She remembers the sense of euphoria at getting through the operation.

‘I was physically disintegrating, but he still loved me’

“And at waking up alive,” she adds.

“I thought I was going to die on the table. Rory was incredible. He went to every chemo session, every doctor’s appointment. He was waiting for me when I went down to theatre, waiting for me when I came back.

“It was very hard for him as well because he was watching this person he loves disintegrate before his eyes.

“And I was physically disintegrating, but he still loved me. That’s an incredible thing on its own. That love. It’s the simplest thing. It gets us through. Of course it does.”

It was a horrific year. But in other ways it was an incredible year – getting married and honeymooning in Paris in November.

“And here I am, five years later.”

This is the first year in which she doesn’t feel anxious that any ache or pain she gets is cancer. “It’s the first year I haven’t gone: ‘Oh my God, it’s back.”

In fact she feels great. Lucky. And happy.

“I love this tiny world,” she smiles. Her house is a kilometre away, the park where she walks the dogs every morning is also within a kilometre. The place where she gets her coffee a two-minute walk. There is her studio, with her small team, Rory, their home, cooking.

“This is my tiny world,” she says again.

Is there a feeling of safety in that?

“Oh my God, it’s divine,” she smiles.

“I love it, it’s humble – but it’s what I can afford,” she says of the studio. “At the end of the day this is an atelier. This is where we make things. Every single thing is made here in Dublin with the three of us, this little triangle. Small is beautiful.”

After all the challenges, she wants to do things her way, “as kindly as I can. I’m going to keep working in the way that suits me. The Paris thing was a dream, so why not have dreams when you’re older? What’s to stop you? Nothing should stop you ever from fulfilling your dreams.”

For more information on Helen Cody’s pop-up show and sale at the Palais-Royal in Paris, see @helencodydublin on Instagram