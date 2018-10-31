'I cried every day for two months' - Millie Mackintosh on her fashion line going out of business

Millie Mackintosh has revealed she "cried every day for two months" after announcing the closure of her eponymous fashion line.

The former Made in Chelsea star launched the collection in 2014 and while it was generally well-received by fashion critics and consumers, the positive buzz didn't translate to enough sales to sustain the business and in May, she announced it was clsoing due to the "immensely challenging financial climate".

"Despite our best efforts and being a top seller with a number of our stockists, the financial climate in the fashion industry has proved immensely challenging and the business is no longer sustainable," she said.

Mackintosh's pieces were stocked across the UK and Ireland in ASOS and Arnotts, where she made a number of appearances to bolster its popularity over the last 12 months. And the professional struggles took a personal toll on her, as she balanced the bittersweet year she experienced with closing her business, while also basking in her joy at marrying Hugo Taylor in June.

Millie Mackintosh in Arnotts. Picture: Michael Chester

"It’s been an up-and-down year. I've had the highest highs and the lowest lows. When the business went under it was upsetting and not just for me," she told Red magazine.

"The worst part was feeling like I'd let down everyone involved. I sat people down and let them know what was happening. It was upsetting, anxiety inducing, tearful… I cried every day for two months. It was painful. Horrible."

In the end, she wound up losing £178,000 of her own money and the company owned £548,000 by its closure.

Earlier this year, during a trip to Dublin, she told Independent.ie Style: "It’s not all pretty dresses and playing dress up, it’s hard work."

Mackintosh says was trying to harmonize running the creative and business elements of her line, which became particularly stressful when they reached financial difficulty.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor at the Chelsea Old Town Hall in 2018

"I was trying to save it, trying to get investment. I self-invested, then left it too late to get outside investment. It’s hard when you're paying to make stock before money's come in," she explained.

"In the end, the fun, creative part that I really loved got lost under the strain of trying to keep it together. Time heals. I'm still proud of myself for attempting to start my own thing and I still have clothes in my wardrobe, but now I think “Was I completely crazy?” I must have been!"

