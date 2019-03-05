'I admire that she's dressing a bit more covered' - Anna Wintour hails Kim Kardashian's style evolution

The 68-year-old Vogue editor-in-chief has praised the reality star's fashion evolution and credited her wardrobe containing pieces that are simple and "more covered". Speaking in this week's episode of Vogue.com's series, 'Go Ask Anna', she said: "Kim of all of them I feel has possibly changed the most.

"I personally admire the way she has become a little bit more minimal in the way that she's dressing and a little bit more covered."

The fashion editor also praised the way the Kardashian family live their lives so heavily in the "public eye" and have still built a huge empire.

February 2009: Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian pose at Payless at Alice + Olivia Fall 2009 show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

She added: "You have to admire how they have created an empire obviously through their personalities and creative genius of their mother [Kris Jenner]. And how they live the way they do, I can't possibly understand or fathom living so much in the public eye. But obviously it works."

Anna also praised 23-year-old catwalk model Kendall Jenner for "persevering" with her career when she was written off as just another reality star, comparing her to supermodel Linda Evangelista.

She explained: "So obviously the Kardashian that we've had the most experience with at Vogue is Kendall. People thought that she wouldn't last and I give her a lot of credit for persevering in her successful modeling career.

"I see Kendall very much in the same way. Linda was happy being a model. I think maybe some of the other girls that came up at that time wanted other careers, whereas Linda loved being a model.

"[Kendall]'s very open and very direct in the way she talks about how she just wants to be a model, that she enjoys being a model, that she has worked hard at it. And I hope that she continues and keeps up the pace".

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the opening night of The Cher Show on Broadway (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

