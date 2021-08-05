How to dress now for the hybrid workplace

Fashion designer Giles Deacon recently teamed up with IWG to reimagine the traditional work wardrobe for the post-pandemic age.

The capsule collection, based on the feedback from a survey of office workers, featured a billowing smock dress, a shorts-and-blazer combo and a slouchy men’s suit, sans tie.

It was a bold (and some might say exaggerated) vision of post-pandemic office life, but still, it drew attention to the key trends that are emerging and the changing shape of traditional workwear.

After more than a year of WFH (more often than not in sweatpants) and with hybrid work arrangements on the horizon, workers are seeking officewear that’s versatile, loose-fitting and comfortable — and brands are starting to listen.

Expand Close Loose-fitting trousers, €29.95, and oversized flowing blazer, €59.95, from Zara / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Loose-fitting trousers, €29.95, and oversized flowing blazer, €59.95, from Zara

“We see ourselves as responsive designers and the women we design for have spoken to us,” says Sonya Lennon of Lennon Courtney at Dunnes Stores.

“She wants colour and she wants to feel amazing, but the one thing that she will never compromise on again is comfort. She’s ready to get dressed up, but she’ll never feel uncomfortable again.”

Dublin-based fashion stylist Corina Gaffey agrees that comfort will be key when workers return to offices next month. She predicts a move towards relaxed tailoring and looser silhouettes, but with a dash of colour.

Expand Close Satin palazzo trousers, €79, from Uterqüe / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Satin palazzo trousers, €79, from Uterqüe

“I think it’s divided into two camps,” she says. “The catwalks showed bright and bold ‘spark joy’ dressing, but then there was also the comfort side of things, so I think people will do an amalgamation of that.

“There’ll still be a bit of structure, but it definitely won’t be as dressy as it once was. It’ll be a mix of looking polished and professional, but also feeling comfortable.”

When IWG, the operator of Regus and Spaces in Ireland, surveyed workers ahead of commissioning the Giles Deacon collection, they discovered that 55pc of employees said they work better when given the freedom to dress how they like, and 40pc said they are more creative.

Expand Close Technical down overshirt, €99.95, from Massimo Dutti / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Technical down overshirt, €99.95, from Massimo Dutti

Fashion think tanks are calling this new, anything-goes look ‘hybrid fashion’ or ‘power casual’, and while that might sound like yet another empty buzzword, there are already plenty of inventive new workwear designs hitting the market.

Those struggling to part ways with leggings, sweatpants and joggers will be pleased to discover that trousers now provide the comfort of athleisure (and the all-important elasticated waistbands) and the formality of workwear.

Slouchy pants, brightly-coloured palazzos and flare jacquard trousers have replaced the ubiquitous black cigarette pants, while other brands (Cos, Arket, H&M) have created wide-leg sweatpants that look like trousers, but feel like a fleece-lined hug.

Expand Close Belted jumpsuit, €115, from Cos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Belted jumpsuit, €115, from Cos

If you want added versatility, take a look at Irish designer Cleo Prickett’s clever ‘Hipster Trouser’ creation. Featuring an adjustable hem, they can be worn as a tailored look or jogger-style.

For men, the ‘chino jogger’ hybrid offers the comfort of sweatpants and the clean cut of trousers. California-born denim brand 7 For All Mankind recently introduced a smart pair of straight-leg chinos made with a stretch fabric — ideal for business travellers (€220, Brown Thomas).

Workwear shirting has also been reimagined. The white dress shirt, once an office staple for both men and women, suddenly seems too buttoned-up and restrictive.

Looser fits are gaining ground and the oversized cotton Oxford shirt (Weekday, & Other Stories) that the style set have been wearing this summer will probably stick around for a few more seasons.

Expand Close Oversized blue shirt in organic cotton, €69, from Cos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oversized blue shirt in organic cotton, €69, from Cos

According to Gaffey, we’ll see less body-con and form-fitting dresses and “more loose-fitting dresses with structure in the waist” when we go back to the office next month.

Midi-lengths are still popular, but the overall look is more relaxed, with kimono sleeves, tunic cuts and softer, organic fabrics taking centre stage.

Expand Close Gathered jumpsuit in organic cotton, €69, from Cos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gathered jumpsuit in organic cotton, €69, from Cos

And while there may have been a time when utilitarian jumpsuits weren’t deemed appropriate for the office, newer relaxed styles (Cos, & Other Stories, Massimo Dutti) make for the perfect one-and-done outfit.

Our lifestyles, priorities and even our body shapes have shifted, so it’s no surprise that the traditional trouser suit has been reinvented too. Men will likely let go of their ties and wear open-shirt styles when they return to the office. Smart overshirts (Massimo Dutti, Arket, Uniqlo), relaxed blazers and oversized trench coats are popular alternatives.

Expand Close Kick flare cotton stretch trousers, €69, and oversized poplin shirt, €69, from Arket / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kick flare cotton stretch trousers, €69, and oversized poplin shirt, €69, from Arket

Women’s suiting is equally relaxed with ‘boyfriend fit’ and oversized, flowing blazers (Zara, Mango, & Other Stories) being paired with high-waisted, wide-leg pants.

Neutrals are certainly the most wearable option when investing in workwear suits, but women are beginning to rip up the rule book and lean towards lilacs, lavender blues and sage greens.

When it comes to footwear, comfort is key. Too-tight stilettos and pointed-toe Chelsea boots have been replaced with loafers, ballerina flats and hybrid trainers that offer the comfort of a rubber sole and the sophistication of a work shoe (Charles Tyrwhitt, Ecco, Allbirds).

Expand Close Calf-length dress, €34.99, from H&M / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Calf-length dress, €34.99, from H&M

“It’s really important when buying work clothes these days that they do double duty,” says Gaffey. “The clothes you buy should also fit into your everyday wardrobe at the weekend.

“It such a waste of money to spend so much on a work wardrobe and then have nothing for the weekend. So pick up neutral pieces in good quality fabrics — and add a dash of bright colour.”