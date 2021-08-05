| 15.6°C Dublin

How to dress now for the hybrid workplace

Traditional work style has been confined to the waste basket as designers embrace more versatile, loose-fitting clothes

Giles Deacon&rsquo;s officewear collection for IWG put the emphasis on loose-fitting clothes. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire Expand
Loose-fitting trousers, €29.95, and oversized flowing blazer, €59.95, from Zara Expand
Satin palazzo trousers, €79, from Uterqüe Expand
Technical down overshirt, €99.95, from Massimo Dutti Expand
Belted jumpsuit, €115, from Cos Expand
Oversized blue shirt in organic cotton, €69, from Cos Expand
Kick flare cotton stretch trousers, €69, and oversized poplin shirt, €69, from Arket Expand
Calf-length dress, €34.99, from H&amp;M Expand
Gathered jumpsuit in organic cotton, €69, from Cos Expand

Giles Deacon’s officewear collection for IWG put the emphasis on loose-fitting clothes. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Katie Byrne Email

Fashion designer Giles Deacon recently teamed up with IWG to reimagine the traditional work wardrobe for the post-pandemic age.

The capsule collection, based on the feedback from a survey of office workers, featured a billowing smock dress, a shorts-and-blazer combo and a slouchy men’s suit, sans tie.

It was a bold (and some might say exaggerated) vision of post-pandemic office life, but still, it drew attention to the key trends that are emerging and the changing shape of traditional workwear.

