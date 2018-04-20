Style Fashion News

Friday 20 April 2018

Holly Willoughby takes the plunge in yellow suit (and it's surprisingly affordable)

Holly Willoughby attend the ENO Gala 2018: A Celebration of Women in Opera at Gibson Hall on April 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Nicole Appleton and Holly Willoughby seen attending English National Opera at Gibson Hall on April 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/GC Images)
Caitlin McBride

Holly Willoughby has her girls night out style down to a T.

The ITV star (37) was pictured with close friend and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton in London on Thursday night, in a tailored yellow suit. They arrived hand in hand for an evening at the English National Opera gala, with Holly's effortless elegance and penchant for a custom-fit suit solidifying her style icon status.

For last night's look, she chose a suit from British label Jigsaw, a yellow linen design with a plunging neckline, available for €220 and a pair of camel suede platform block heels from Office for €60.

Nicole Appleton and Holly Willoughby seen attending English National Opera at Gibson Hall on April 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/GC Images)
Online Editors

