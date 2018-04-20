Holly Willoughby takes the plunge in yellow suit (and it's surprisingly affordable)
Holly Willoughby has her girls night out style down to a T.
The ITV star (37) was pictured with close friend and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton in London on Thursday night, in a tailored yellow suit. They arrived hand in hand for an evening at the English National Opera gala, with Holly's effortless elegance and penchant for a custom-fit suit solidifying her style icon status.
For last night's look, she chose a suit from British label Jigsaw, a yellow linen design with a plunging neckline, available for €220 and a pair of camel suede platform block heels from Office for €60.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Holly Willoughby's makeup artist reveals her makeup secret - and it's only €7
- Laura Whitmore's boyfriend says he's punching above his weight: 'I think I've done quite well out of it'
- Danny O'Donoghue finally makes red carpet debut with model girlfriend Anne De Paula after three years
- Caitlin McBride: I'm a self-loathing Kardashian addict