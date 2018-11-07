H&M x Moschino - is it worth the hype?

As we pull up to the kerb, the paparazzi are impatiently staring in the window trying to determine if I am a "somebody" and the look of disappointment on their faces when they see me as I exit the vehicle tells me that I, in fact, am not.

I've arrived at exclusive London member's club Annabel's in Mayfair, here to celebrate H&M's latest designer collaboration, this time with Moschino, the Jeremy Scott-led Italian fashion house enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to its unique designs and and Insta-worthy pieces, which are being made available to a wider audience thanks to a brand new capsule collection with the high street brand.

The guestlist is proof that there is certainly full of somebodies, including Madonna (who arrived last) while Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix, Ashlee Simpson and rising star Mabel fill the VIP room in the members only club playing host to the European launch.

The collection is a celebration of consumerism and an ode to self expression in the form of over-the-top accessories for those who not only want to stand out from the crowd, but thrive on it.

A model walks the runway during the Moschino x H&M - Runway at Pier 36 on October 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Most of the pieces are unisex and the menswear in particular sends a message that the days of stuffy men's clothing are gone: now, we gave CD print collared shirts and Goofy sweatshirts, not to mention a gold sequin puffer jacket which glitters even moreso in real life than it does in pictures.

A select number of the most sought after styles will be available directly in Ireland's flagship store in Dublin's College Green and the place has been buzzing with excitement as the launch date approaches. In fact, an oversized gold chain bag has been displayed in the window for the last two weeks, adding to the hype.

As usual, each region around the world has been given a specially curated edit particular to its market and for the Irish shopper, this means core items like the logo t-shirt and denim jackets will be at the heart of what's available. However, the entire collection in full will be available to Irish shoppers online - but these items sell like hot cakes, so have your wishlist ready and get there early.

Signature pieces include a gold leather jacket with chain detail, a pair of gold Moschino embossed earrings shaped onto condom wrappers and the a bustier style black leather mini dress Bella Hadid modelled at the global launch in New York last month.

Prices range from €9.99 €299 - the most accessible Moschino will ever be to the average customer, including yours truly.

Gold earrings, €39.99 by H&M x Moschino

In recent weeks, the influencer led campaign has filled Instagram feeds, showing real ways to style the clothing when you're not a supermodel. Yes, Gigi Hadid might be the face of the campaign but in Ireland, fashion influencers like Rosie Connolly, Louise Cooney and Lynn Kelly were along those given the task of stylising these extraordinary items to make them applicable to real life wear, and spoiler: It's absolutely fantastic.

The collaboration makes sense from everybody's point of view - H&M enjoys money-can't-buy publicity around the anticipation of another hit designer collection in advance, and Scott has always been vocal of his belief that beautiful garments should be accessible.

It's this devil may care attitude that has made him one of the industry's fastest rising stars: he's the man who made you want an oversized Windolene bottle as your phone cover and reinvigorated our collective love of bold print and unashamed logos.

These signatures inform this collaboration's core and having seen it first hand, it's certainly worth the hype.

General atmosphere at MOSCHINO [tv] H&M Launch Party at Le Dernier Etage on November 6, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for H&M)

"I am 'the people's designer', after all. That’s a title that’s been bestowed on me; I think because I believe in the democratisation of fashion, and I’ve found many different ways to reach people," he said about the collaboration, describing the looks as a "greatest hits collection".

It appeals to those who generally can't afford Moschino so aren't too concerned if a look is reminiscent of his AW15 collection.

By now, H&M's collaborations are legendary, since their debut pairing with Karl Lagerfeld and over the years have featured everyone from Kenzo, Versace, Erdem and Comme des Garçons. Every year is a surprise, but it's hard to think of a better marriage than this one - and if what I've seen in person so far is anything to go by, it's worth the early morning wake-up call and queue outside in the cold for a piece.

The collection launches in select Irish stores and online on Thursday, November 5 at 9am.

Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the Moschino x H&M - Runway at Pier 36 on October 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

