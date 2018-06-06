Style Fashion News

H&M is launching a multi-brand discounted retailer - and it will be available to Irish shoppers

Caitlin McBride

The bargain shopping game is about to get even more exciting.

H&M is the parent company which also owns & Other Stories, COS and Arket, and they are launching a new chain of multi-brand discounted stores named Afound.

The brand is expected to stock all pieces from the H&M stable at a discounted rate, which will be launching on June 14.

The first two stores will open in the company's home cities of Stockholm and Malmö, and is labelling itself as a "style and deal-hunting paradise", which is essentially an outlet store including some of their best-selling brands.

“The idea was to create an innovative marketplace in the off-price sector, creative director of the brand Mattias Ekberg told WWD.

“Some people might call us an outlet, but our vision is for the customer to experience a style and deal-hunting paradise.”

Marketing director Fredrik Svartling said he understands the need for immersible digital shopping experiences, which means the collections will be available online with international shipping so that Irish shoppers can access discounted pieces which will be "tailored to local demand".

It's a bold move in recognition with online shopping experiences as H&M only launched its e-commerce site two years ago.

H&M already has a strong presence on our shores with 15 stores and a 25,000 square foot flagship premises on Dublin's College Green, five COS stores and last year, & Other Stories opened its first Irish retailer on Grafton Street.

It is the second biggest clothing firm in the world, coming in second to Zara's Inditex.

Online Editors

