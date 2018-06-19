Gigi Hadid says she works hard to overcome 'big guilt' from her wealthy upbringing

The 23-year-old model was born into wealth, as her father Mohamed Hadid is a successful real estate developer, worth an estimated $400m, and her mother Yolanda Hadid is a retired supermodel, who went on to marry Grammy-winning music producer David Foster.

Althought Gigi - who is the older sibling of models Bella and Anwar Hadid - still worked her way to the top of her fashion career, she can’t help but feel “guilty” about her fortunate background. "I know I come from privilege, so when I started there was this big guilt of privilege, obviously. I’ve always had this big work ethic, because my parents came from nothing and I worked hard to honour them," she told Vogue Australia.

"There are so many girls who come [from] all over the world and work their a**es off and send money home to their families like my mother did, and I wanted to stand next to them backstage and for them to look at me and respect me and to know that it's never about me trying to overshadow or take their place. "So when I started out I wanted to prove myself so badly that sometimes I would overwork myself.”

Her career might be the envy of every aspiring model around, but she still continues to push herself as a model, for the sake of wanting to “better herself”. "You know that people say I shouldn't be on the runway? I've got a lot better at dealing with that and wanting to better myself. That’s my motivation," she added.

The blonde beauty’s comments come after her mother previously revealed she was “very money-driven” in her career as she was working hard to provide for her mother and brother. Yolanda said: "I was very money-driven. I come from a very poor family and my dad died when I was seven, I took on this huge responsibility that I was going to provide for my mother and my brother. It wasn't that

"I had the dream of being a model. I never wore makeup. I didn't even know what Vogue or Cosmo or Elle was because it wasn't part of my life."

Meanwhile, the supermodel has reunited with on/off boyfriend Zayn Malik, who said they aren't putting labels on their relationship because they are "adults".

"We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations," he told GQ. "I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f**k was running through my body at the time," he said of how Hadid changed his outlook.

"She's helped me to look at things from a positive angle." "I'm really thankful that I met her," he said. "We're still really good friends, and we're still in contact, no bad blood."

The young couple confirmed their split in individual statements posted to Twitter back in March. “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik wrote. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ”

