'From myself, my wife and our little bump' - Harry thanks crowds in New Zealand while Meghan shows thrifty side in ASOS dress

Britain's Prince Harry gave special thanks to well-wishers in New Zealand from him, his wife Meghan Markle and their "little bump".

The couple announced they're expecting their first child the day before their tour of Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand was due to start and royal watchers have been in a frenzy over her maternity wardrobe and their even more affectionate behaviour. Harry made the candid revelation at Abel Tasman National Park, where they enjoyed a walk in the rain.

“From myself, my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here. We bring blessings from my grandmother the Queen and our family. We are so grateful for your hospitality and the work to look after this beautiful place," he said.

Since touching down in New Zealand, the expectant royal has showcased a variety of looks from her preferred pair of black skinny Outland Denim jeans and a white tuxedo dress, but she showed her ability to be thrifty with her fashion choices in a Maternity Wiggle Dress by ASOS, which retails for €48 - a far cry from the €10,000 tulle gown with laser cut seagulls by Oscar de la Renta gown she had worn days earlier.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Abel Tasman National Park, which sits at the north-Eastern tip of the South Island, to visit some of the conservation initiatives managed by the Department of Conservation on October 29, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand

As she and her husband of five months touched down at Wellington International Airport, she wrapped in a Karen Walker trend coat, a pair of suede Sarah Flint pumps, with leopard print xxx heels and a pair of yellow diamond drop earrings by Birks.

New Zealand is the last destination of their 16-day tour and Meghan has taken the opportunity to showcase her ambitions within the royal family, largely that being seen and not heard isn't for her. She has delivered a number of different speeches, congratulating her husband on the fourth annual Inctivus Games in Sydney, praising New Zealand on the 125th anniversary of granting women the right to vote and on Sunday, warning youths about the dangers social media can pose on their mental health.

The former Suits star was speaking to youngsters about how unrealistic images on sites such as Instagram can have an impact on mental health.

The duke and the duchess attended a beachside cafe in Wellington and were praised for their efforts in highlighting mental health issues.

Meghan spoke to staff and volunteers from Live for Tomorrow, an online youth programme focused on reaching millennials with messages of positive change, and said: "Young people find it so difficult.

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his wife Meghan (L), the Duchess of Sussex, disembark upon their arrival at the Wellington International Airport Military Terminal in Wellington on October 28, 2018. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins / POOL / AFP)

"You see photos on social media and you don't know whether she's born with it or maybe it's a filter. Your judgment of your sense of self-worth becomes really skewed when it's all based on likes."

The couple spent 45 minutes discussing mental wellbeing and learnt about initiatives and programmes supporting mental health in New Zealand, with a focus on youth.

The duke also spoke about social media, suggesting that parents needed educating as much as children.

He said: "Issues stemming from social media and gaming are a major problem for young people in the UK and globally. Fingers are often pointed at the parents but that's not always fair as they too need to be educated about these things."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets children during a visit to Marenui Cafe on October 29, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand

The Sussexes were at the Maranui cafe in New Zealand's capital, the latest stop on their 16-day tour which has also seen them travel to Australia, Fiji and Tonga.

Harry spoke about his own struggles with mental health during the conversations, admitting that it took him years to confront his own inner turmoil.

He said: "It took me about three or four years to start the journey and then after that you still have to find the right people to speak to."

Additional reporting by Press Association

