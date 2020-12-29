French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98.

France's Academy of Fine Arts, where Cardin was a member, announced his death in a tweet on Tuesday.

Cardin was credited with revolutionising fashion in the 60s and 70s with his avant-garde style, Space Age designs and love of geometric shapes.

Cardin had been elected the chairman of the academy's Pierre Dux section in 1992.

Pierre Cardin and some of his models (PA)

Pierre Cardin and some of his models (PA)

He was born as Pietro Constante Cardin to a wealthy family in Italy in 1924 but they soon relocated to France to escape Mussolini's fascist regime.

Cardin began his career aged 14 working as a clothier's apprentice, learning the basics of fashion design and construction.

(L-R) Irina Shayk, Bianca Balti, Pierre Emmanuel Angeloglou, Neelam Gill, Maria Borges, Alexina Graham, Olivier Rousteing, Lara Stone and Doutzen Kroes arrives at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

(L-R) Irina Shayk, Bianca Balti, Pierre Emmanuel Angeloglou, Neelam Gill, Maria Borges, Alexina Graham, Olivier Rousteing, Lara Stone and Doutzen Kroes arrives at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

In 1939, he left home to work for a tailor in Vichy, central France, where he began making suits for women.

He later moved to Paris and worked for the Paquin fashion house and Dior, designing the costumes for Jean Cocteau's 1946 film Beauty And The Beast.

Elena Perminova, Pierre Cardin and Miroslava Duma attend the Dior Croisiere 2016 at Palais Bulle on May 11, 2015 in Theoule sur Mer, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior)

Elena Perminova, Pierre Cardin and Miroslava Duma attend the Dior Croisiere 2016 at Palais Bulle on May 11, 2015 in Theoule sur Mer, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior)

He launched his own fashion label in 1950 and soon prompted headlines with his famous bubble dress in 1954.

This was shortly followed by ready-to-wear collections for both men and women.

Pierre Cardin attends the Dior Croisiere 2016 at Palais Bulle on May 11, 2015 in Theoule sur Mer, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior)

Pierre Cardin attends the Dior Croisiere 2016 at Palais Bulle on May 11, 2015 in Theoule sur Mer, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior)

His designs saw him develop a reputation for forward-thinking styles drawing on themes including space travel and technology.

Vogue magazine heralded his work during this period as a "revolution" in menswear.

Among his most memorable designs were an interpretation of a spacesuit commissioned by Nasa in 1969 and a collection of geometric dresses made from silver foil and vinyl.

The Beatles famously wore Cardin suits, without lapels and buttons done up to the top, during a photoshoot marking their transition from an R&B act to experimental pop stars.

The designer was also a savvy businessman and licensed his name to be used on a range of affordable products, including perfume and ball point pens.

He was inducted into the Fine Arts Academy in 1992.

PA Media