Fashionistas brave the rain for a face off at Punchestown - and there's already a best dressed winner
Alex Butler, a manager at SuperValu, scooped the best dressed lady prize for day one at the Punchestown Races.
Ms Butler, from Midleton, Co Cork, impressed the judges with her high street ensemble, including flared white trousers from Zara, a vintage inspired pink smock coat by Miss Daisy Blue and shoes from Dunnes Stores. She finished off her eye-catching ensemble with a custom hat by Irish milliner Sophie Hunter.
Alex will now go forward for the final Best Dressed competition this Friday, against four other winners from each day at the races. She is no stranger to the competitive racing style circuit having won the grand prize at the Galway Races in 2015.
On hand to judge the best dressed festivities was former Made in Chelsea star turned jewellery designer Rosie Fortescue in a floaty floral dress from Beulah London and she joked that she "may have nearly drowned in the rain" that dampened the spring style on display.
Also spotted at Tuesday's races was RTE sports news presenter Evanne Ní Chuilinn and stylist Marietta Doran.
For all the pictures from day one at Punchestown, see our gallery below:
Online Editors
