Fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy dies aged 91

The esteemed fashion giant passed away on Saturday at the age of 91.

In an impressive career that spanned more than five decades, Givenchy was renowned for dressing the likes of British aristocracy and Audrey Hepburn, his longtime muse.

"Mine is one of the most beautiful professions in fashion: making others happy with an idea," the couturier said in 2017 at the opening of the Hubert de Givenchy exhibition at the Museum of Lace and Fashion in Calais.