Monday 12 March 2018

Fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy dies aged 91

 

French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy poses at the office of his fashion house in Paris
French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, 91, the creator of the famed "Little black dress" has died
Evening sheath dress in satin, worn by Audrey Hepburn in the film Breakfast at Tiffany's by Black Edwards is displayed during the press preview exhibition "Hubert de Givenchy" at "Cite de la Dentelle et de la Mode" on June 15, 2017 in Calais
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Hubert de Givenchy, founder of the eponymous French fashion house, has died, his family announced today via French news agency AFP.

The esteemed fashion giant passed away on Saturday at the age of 91.

In an impressive career that spanned more than five decades, Givenchy was renowned for dressing the likes of British aristocracy and Audrey Hepburn, his longtime muse.

"Mine is one of the most beautiful professions in fashion: making others happy with an idea," the couturier said in 2017 at the opening of the Hubert de Givenchy exhibition at the Museum of Lace and Fashion in Calais.

After founding the label in 1952 - the late fashion designer sold Givenchy to LVMH in 1988 and remained involved as head of creative design until his retirement in 1995.

A number of lauded fashion figures have since taken the reigns, including John Galliano, Alexander McQueen and Riccardo Tisci, who recently accepted the creative director post at Burberry.

The French fashion house is now headed up by Clare Waight Keller, who is the label's first female artistic director having previously been creative director at Chloé.

  • More to follow...

Independent News Service

