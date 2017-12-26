'Handbags at dawn' might be a somewhat tired phrase, but never has it been more apt.

Elbows out! Fashion frenzy as Irish shoppers rush to snap up a bargain in St Stephen's Day sales

Luxury shoppers queued outside Brown Thomas' flagship store on Dublin's Grafton Street from the early hours of the morning to be among the first customers to snare a bargain when it opened its doors at 9am.

Their post-Christmas sale is famous among fashion lovers with generous discounts applied across departments, including reduced rates in homewares and The Shoe Room, but the real excitement happens in the accessories hall. High-end concessions like Chanel and Louis Vuitton don't participate in the sale, but other brands like Mulberry, Chloe and Stella McCartney are all marked down and

Across town, Arnotts on Henry Street, was just as busy; despite adding their sale purchases on its website as of this morning. Brown Thomas' online sale goes live at 9pm tonight and shoppers can get a preview of what's available before then. It's a testament to both stores' effective marketing strategy and selling power, still generating traditional post-Christmas buzz while consumer behaviour continues to shift more towards online shopping.

Shopper at Arnotts for the St Stephens' Day sales. Picture: Mark Condren

While footfall hasn't dropped this year, spending only increased by approximately 5%, despite the upturn in the economy, as Irish shoppers adopted American trends like Black Friday on November 24 and Cyber Monday on November 27. Deputy CEO of Retail Excellence Ireland (REI), Lorraine Higgins said the sector endured a "less than robust final week" leading up to Christmas, which she believes was due to Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday.

It's expected that €130m will be spent by bargain shoppers around the country, with an estimated €70m from Dublin alone. The total spend is likely to outstrip last year, as more than €130m could be forked out by bargain hunters across the country.

Online Editors