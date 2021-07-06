Designer to the stars Sorcha O’Raghallaigh: ‘I never fit the fashion mould’ 

‘I don’t think I even knew you could be a fashion designer until age 13. But as soon as I knew you could, that was what I was determined to be,” laughs Sorcha O’Raghallaigh, the Offaly designer whose subsequent graduate collection from Central Saint Martins would attract the attention of Lady Gaga, and whose pieces have also been worn by Madonna, Kate Moss and Beyoncé.

Growing up in Birr, O’Raghallaigh’s mother, an artist, always encouraged her children’s creativity. “My mother always forged her own way, and I think that always inspired me,” the designer says. “She has incredible style; I was always trying on her shoes, walking round in her wedding dress, lipstick all over my face. I was fascinated with the ceremony of getting dressed up.

“I’m a kid of the 1980s, so it was always quite glamorous then. I refused to wear trousers until the age of eight; I just loved dresses,” she adds with a laugh.

While she was always interested in clothes, art was her first love — a hobby, but also a sanctuary when she struggled academically because of dyslexia. It makes sense, given she is known for her strikingly beautiful, fantastical, creations — as much works of art as they are pieces to be worn.

These form part of Brown Thomas’s CREATE 2021, the showcase that has just opened at the Grafton Street store highlighting the work of Irish designers and artists creating clothing, accessories, jewellery, millinery, homewares and sculpture.

After school, O’Raghallaigh began a foundation course in fashion, but found the maths aspect challenging and left. It was suggested she apply for Central Saint Martins, the prestigious London art college, but she was determined to drill down into her interests before taking the next step in her studies. “I took a year out and interned. Worked in the Gaiety, assisted stylists; I did everything, because I didn’t want to start something again and not see it through.” A job with knitwear designer Heather Finn inspired what would become a lifetime love of textiles.

O’Raghallaigh went on, then, to attend Central Saint Martins, studying fashion design with knitwear, a textile-focused course. “I thrived in that environment. It wasn’t so structured; your only boundary was your own mind, really. It was super creative. Being in London, being young in that environment, I was on cloud nine.

“I felt like I found my tribe of friends,” she adds. “I fitted in for maybe the first time ever. There was a raw creative energy that I think has become sanitised in a lot of ways in London now.”

Her time as a student included internships with John Galliano in Paris, and Diane von Furstenberg in New York. Seeing Galliano at work confirmed her own approach. “Exposure to John’s studio was amazing; the pure creativity. That definitely influenced my graduate collection afterwards; I was interested in a ‘more is more’ approach. I was scared to do it, but it felt authentic to me.”

O’Raghallaigh’s graduate collection included 10 feet-long dresses, worn by stilt walkers. “I enjoyed the process. I wasn’t thinking about the outcome. Unfortunately, I think now with social media we’re always thinking of the outcome — will people like it, or whatever. I think it can kill creativity. I just didn’t care, I was like, ‘This is my collection, whatever, I’m doing what I want’, even though it was super weird, and I was super nervous.”

Feathered dress by Sorcha O'Raghallaigh, who is among the designers featured in Brown Thomas's CREATE 2021 showcase. Photograph: Andrew Nuding

Whatsapp Feathered dress by Sorcha O'Raghallaigh, who is among the designers featured in Brown Thomas's CREATE 2021 showcase. Photograph: Andrew Nuding

It was greeted with a huge, and very positive, response; the collection was picked up by Vogue Italia, and Lady Gaga commissioned work, including a wedding dress that she wore on The Graham Norton Show. “I don’t think I was mentally prepared for it,” O’Raghallaigh says of the wave of success. “I was very overwhelmed; that self-doubt crept in when all the good stuff happened. Also, you’ve suddenly graduated, and you’re like ‘I need a job, I need money. How am I going to make this work?’”

She began working with London-based Irish jewellery designer Merle O’Grady, working on her own line in her spare time. Later, she concentrated on her brand full-time, but was also lecturing.

“Sometimes it would clash with deadlines, so I would do a full day of lecturing, and then go to my studio and pull an all-nighter. It just was too much, I burnt out. I had stuff going on in my personal life that sort of forced me to have to take a break, and it was the best thing that ever happened to me.

“I was so creative, but I really didn’t understand business. As amazing as Saint Martins is, they don’t teach that. And to be honest, if they did. I’d have been like, ‘I’m not going to that lecture; boring’,” she says, laughing.

A role with embroidery suppliers Jato, in Bologna, Italy, came up, and she decided to make the move. “I still kept a few clients on from my own label, but I didn’t seek out work. Having that freedom, and not worrying, it was just so liberating.

“Jato created all the embroidery for Valentino, Givenchy, and Christian Dior, as well as smaller brands. It was incredible to see the process. I finally saw how brands worked; all this infrastructure. And I kind of understood, ‘OK. You haven’t failed, you just didn’t have the right support system’.”

It was a healing time, and also a hugely informative experience; she acquired new skills, made contacts with suppliers and artisans internationally, came to understand the process of delegation. “It was the first time I’d realised, ‘Oh, people don’t work on the weekends. They do normal, nice things’. In London, it’s very normal to work all the time.” After almost a year, she moved to La Perla as head of embroidery. “The first week I was there I was flown to New York and we were working on two dresses for the Met Gala. Kendall Jenner wore one, Mary J Blige the other.”

After two years in Italy, she knew it was time to come home, and focus on her own brand again. “I think when I went there, I was in not the best space personally. And when my heart had healed, I kind of missed being creative for myself.

“Part of me felt like I couldn’t start again, because I felt I’d failed the first time. But then I thought, ‘No, it’s a gift that you have all this information, and you maybe see where your blind spots were before. Who says you can’t do it again?’”

O’Raghallaigh began with drawing dresses, her first love. She also asked her sister, Áine, to come on board. Starting afresh in Dublin in January 2019, they began with a capsule collection of headpieces. A clothing collection was released in March 2020. Then, of course, the pandemic hit. “So it has been a really slow build.”

She took part in Brown Thomas’s CREATE showcase last year, an experience that gave immense hope, she recalls. “We had just gone into the collection and Covid hit. CREATE gave us a sense of purpose in a really weird time. I think we’re still coming out of that weird time, so again, this year, I think it gives us that sense of purpose.”

Now in its 11th year, CREATE 2021 features the work of 33 designers and artists, 21 of whom are new to the showcase. The theme this year is Push For Progress, which encompasses progress in Irish design as well as in sustainability — the line-up includes Sneaker Cleaner, a restoration service for runners.

O’Raghallaigh’s clothes fit perfectly with the joyfully over-the-top, celebratory mood being spoken about as fashion’s post-pandemic iteration. “I have loved getting dressed up again, and there’s an empowerment in that, but I do think it is going to take time for people to heal from what has happened. I think there will eventually be an explosion of creativity, but I don’t think we can force that.”

Lady Gaga wore an O'Raghallaigh-designed 'wedding dress' on The Graham Norton Show in 2011

Whatsapp Lady Gaga wore an O’Raghallaigh-designed ‘wedding dress’ on The Graham Norton Show in 2011

There are now several tiers to the business; jewellery, hair accessories, ready-to-wear clothing, high-end bespoke pieces, and O’Raghallaigh’s beautiful prints. In creating the ready-to-wear line, she had to figure out a way to adapt the techniques used in the bespoke collection that would stay true to her brand’s USP, but allow for a more affordable price point.

The line includes soft tulle blouses and bandeau tops, featuring her signature feather detailing. “It’s for going for a really nice brunch, or meeting your friends for a drink, or going on a date with your boyfriend. I don’t think we’ll ever be the ‘going to Tesco, throw on every day’ line. That’s just not me.“

For her own day-to-day in the studio, she says she favours jeans, Converse, and a T-shirt. “I like to focus on my work and not what I look like. I really value just getting up and getting on.”

Now in her mid-30s, O’Raghallaigh is beginning to enjoy that quiet confidence that comes with an amassing of professional experience. “It’s really comforting, and it’s really liberating. I kind of want to give my younger self a hug. I was such a people pleaser; I would say yes to everything, even if I knew it wasn’t right for me, or I knew I didn’t have the resources. I was kind of my own worst enemy.”

She has learnt that not doing it all yourself is actually a good thing. “Learning how to work with and collaborate with other people is so important. That comes with confidence. Then you do the bit you specialise in, which is coming up with the mad ideas. Learning to say no to stuff is really a good place to be. You shouldn’t do everything, anyway.”

People respond to things created by someone being true to themselves, O’Raghallaigh reflects. “I’ve never fit the fashion mould. Finally accepting that, and just sticking to what you want to do — then you can thrive.”

CREATE 2021 runs at Brown Thomas Dublin until August 17; see brownthomas.com