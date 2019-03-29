Designer Helen Cody celebrates cancer recovery at fashion fundraiser

Ireland's biggest fashion show took place at the RDS last night, with a dramatic 40ft runway, 30 designers, 12 models and 850 guests supporting the fundraiser for ARC Cancer Support.

Ireland's biggest fashion show took place at the RDS last night, with a dramatic 40ft runway, 30 designers, 12 models and 850 guests supporting the fundraiser for ARC Cancer Support.

But for designer Helen Cody, who opened the show with six couture looks from her stunning spring/summer 2019 collection, with Belleek-inspired eveningwear, the night was especially poignant.

Exactly 12 months ago to the day, Helen was undergoing six hours of surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer the previous month.

Over the past year, Helen honeymooned in St Vincent's hospital, had six rounds of chemotherapy, lost her hair and, most importantly, regained her health.

"It seems so fitting that I celebrate today by opening the show feeling so well," said Helen, who is an honorary ambassador for ARC Cancer Support Centres, which provide free psychological and emotional support for anyone affected by cancer.

Irish Independent