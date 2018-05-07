Dee Devlin's clothing budget might have no limits, but even she can't resist a high street bargain.

Dee Devlin stuns in Zara floral co-ord at son Conor's first birthday - and the top is less than €30

Conor McGregor's long-term partner celebrated their son Conor Jr's first birthday in Kildare on Saturday, with a lavish party for family and friends; which was, as always, documented by a photographer for the occasion. And while it was easy to get distracted by the colourful decor, balloon animals and little Conor's cherubic cheeks, her spring style was the big win of the day.

Little Conor McGregor Jr's first birthday party. Picture: Instagram

Dee opted for a floral co-ord from Zara, wearing a cropped cap sleeve top, which retails for €29.95. She paired with matching palazzo pants, which cost €59.95 and finished off her look with a pair of oversized aviator sunglasses by Gucci, her and Conor's preferred designer, for €370. Conor's parents Tony and Margaret and sisters Aoife and Erin joined in the celebrations, with Erin bringing her baby son Harry and teenage daughter Taylor. Last week, the Dancing With The Stars alum came out in support of her brother when asked about his erratic behaviour of late.

Since his arrest in New York last month, he has been keeping a lower profile at home in Ireland. "At the end of the day I love my brother," she said. "And that’s really all. And what my opinions are on that? I don’t need to talk about that to the press. That’s between me and my brother and he knows how I feel about it. I wasn'tt surprised how big the story was…he’s Conor McGregor.

"He is an amazing person and there are some amazing stories of things he’s done. I will always be proud of my brother."

Conor McGregor Jr. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors