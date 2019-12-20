Chris Evans leads resurgence of Aran jumper after viral popularity in Knives Out

The Aran jumper is enjoying another fashionable resurgence after Chris Evans' character in Knives Out embraces the style in the film.

Rian Johnson's new murder mystery sees Evans playing Ransom Drysdale, who wears a cable Aran knit jumper for much of the film. Blarney Woollen Mills has seen a 150% increase in sales of the jumper, the Blasket Honeycomb Stitch Aran Sweater, in recent weeks and credits Evans' onscreen wardrobe with the boost.

The comeback of the humble jumper has sparked fashion think-pieces in The Guardian and The New Yorker, honouring the piece's expansive history and origins in the Aran Islands.

The fashion industry has a renewed appreciation for the traditional technique and quality, in particular the high end. Alexander McQueen's autumn/winter '19 menswear range relies heavily on the style, a line which has been universally praised by critics. It followed a campaign in March 2018 when guests attending the brand's couture show in Paris were treated to a complimentary jumper.

Former international model Faye Dinsmore, who is married to Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave, launched her own range Dinsmore Handknit Aran, in 2014 and regularly provides inspiration to her Instagram followers for styling unisex day-to-day looks.

But this comeback has been a long time coming - in fact, it can be traced back to 2013 when Alexa Chung first wore one to a Topshop show during London Fashion Week and later, when British Vogue profiled the item declaring it the "jumper of the season".

After variations of the piece appeared on the runway for Michael Kors, Alexander Wang and Joseph, the high street listened.

Designer Kors told Vogue at the time it had the potential to become a modern classic, saying: "It has stood the test of time because it's chic and practica. When the temperature dips, everyone wants a knit that looks good and feels amazing.

"The Aran is a lasting design of beautiful craftsmanship and texture; it's universally flattering and is incredibly versatile, too; it works well with almost anything."

Online Editors