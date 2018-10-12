There's a certain look required at royal events and for weddings in particular, the uniform is a brightly coloured dress, dramatic fascinator (the bigger, the better), a modest hemline and ideally, a piece made by a British designer.

Cara Delevingne bucks royal protocol in tailored suit and top hat for Princess Eugenie's wedding

But Cara Delevingne, former supermodel turned actress, doesn't play by anybody's rules of expectations, royal or otherwise, and shunned traditional attire in favour of a tailored black suit, complete with cumberbund and top hat. The 26-year-old arrived with style writer Derek Blasberg and separate from her older sister Poppy, who opted for a baby blue semi-sheer dress with feathered fascinator.

Cara's decision to do wedding guest attire her own way has been widely praised by fashion watchers.

Couldn't care less about the wedding but good LORD Cara Delevingne: pic.twitter.com/UvEQQTHgyu — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) October 12, 2018

@Caradelevingne’s outfit at the royal wedding was legit so iconic!!! WE LOVE A QUEER GODDESS — Thomas Rollond. (@ThomasRollond) October 12, 2018

Cara Delevingne won the Royal Wedding pic.twitter.com/oYEPWIpXUJ — Shannon Quinn (@squinn94_) October 12, 2018

Idek a royal wedding was happening but holy shit Cara Delevingne pic.twitter.com/1kazpN8jAO — ✰ Emily ✰ (@fawhovian) October 12, 2018

Cara Delevingne is wearing top hat and tails. This is everything I didn’t know I needed 🔥😍🔥😍 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/9YiZCukMMP — Emma Fraser (@frazbelina) October 12, 2018

