Style Fashion News

Friday 12 October 2018

Cara Delevingne bucks royal protocol in tailored suit and top hat for Princess Eugenie's wedding

Cara Delevingne after the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Cara Delevingne after the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

There's a certain look required at royal events and for weddings in particular, the uniform is a brightly coloured dress, dramatic fascinator (the bigger, the better), a modest hemline and ideally, a piece made by a British designer.

But Cara Delevingne, former supermodel turned actress, doesn't play by anybody's rules of expectations, royal or otherwise, and shunned traditional attire in favour of a tailored black suit, complete with cumberbund and top hat. The 26-year-old arrived with style writer Derek Blasberg and separate from her older sister Poppy, who opted for a baby blue semi-sheer dress with feathered fascinator.

Cara's decision to do wedding guest attire her own way has been widely praised by fashion watchers.

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section