2018 is officially the year of the comeback: first, there were Crocs (in heel form no less), then dark denim and now, we are being confronted with a potential invasion of Burberry's signature plaid check pattern.

Burberry is back - at least according to these super stylish (and brave) ladies at Oslo Fashion Week

While combing through the pictures from Oslo Fashion Week, I noticed a particularly striking shot of two bloggers outside the Catherine Hammel show in a picture that could have been taken in 2004.

Blogger and style consultant Funda Christophersen and stylist Sille Henning were the two brave woman carefully incorporating tartan into their matching ensemble; including a white pencil skirt and shorts, respectively, kitten heels and a pair of Matrix style sunglasses that would make even Gigi Hadid envious.

Do the Norwegians know something we don't about incoming trends or are we all desperate to out-cool each other with recent vintage incorporations of noughties trends into our wardrobes?

According to Elle Australia, this resurgence has been a long time coming and even Meghan Markle got on board (sort of), wearing a tartan coat by the iconic British brand during her engagement tour.

Either way, these ladies are braver than I am and pull it off with aplomb.

Are you familiar with Oslo Fashion Week? If yes, have a look at our gallery below. If not, also try it out because it's fab.

