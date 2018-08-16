Behind the scenes on Beatrice and Eugenie's Vogue shoot (including an unfortunate dog accident on a couture dress)
Is anything - even your debut in British Vogue - ever as glamorous as it seems?
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice learned that the hard way. Yes, they live a life of unfathomable luxury and are literal princesses, but landing a spread in the September Issue doesn't guarantee you will be spared blushes behind the scenes, especially with a dog on set.
The sisters, who are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, sat down with the magazine for a joint interview and high fashion spread, believed to be a part of an image overhaul for the two, as they can represent the monarchy more publicly, either through magazines or on Instagram, than their cousins who are directly in line for the British throne.
The piece took place on the grounds of their family home Royal Lodge, where their divorced parents live together, (Eugenie lives in Kensington Palace with fiancé Jack Brooksbank), with their dogs running around the grounds.
Interviewer Ellie Pithers, the mag's fashion features editor, noted that at one stage one of the dogs, "relieved himself on the ruffled hem of Beatrice's cape". It's important to bear in mind that this cape, was the piece de resistance of a Richard Quinn couture design.
It doesn't include who covered the cost of the dress after the soiling, but given the publication's propensity towards working with animals, they are old pros at this stage.
The all-encompassing interview was as guarded as royals tend to be, but among the more relaxed interactions as far as royal access goes.
"We are the first: we are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we’re also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye,” elder sister Beatrice said of it being the 'right time' to share the royals' experiences first hand.
Taking to her personal Instagram page, Eugenie shared a photo from the stylish shoot featuring the pair posing on a park bench and looking perfectly dressed for the autumn months.
"I’m very proud to be in the September issue of Vogue alongside my beautiful big sister talking about our bond, who we are and what we stand for," she captioned the picture in which she sports a sultry bright red lip and chic, belted black coat.
